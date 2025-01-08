Europa Flooring Distribution welcomes Brad Privee

By FCNews Staff
Van Nuys, Calif.—Europa Flooring Distribution, a specialty hardwood wholesaler, recently named Brad Privee its new West Coast sales manager. Privee, who brings years of experience in the wood flooring industry, most recently served as a sales rep for Riva Spain.

“Privee is experienced in distribution of European-made wood flooring sector,” said Tony Markarian, executive VP, Europa Flooring Distribution. “His skills and enthusiasm will be a valuable asset for our organization, and we are excited to have him on board.”

Europa Flooring Distribution represents several high-quality imported hardwood flooring brands, including Boden Floor, Bergamo Floors, Legno Italiano, Bjelin Flooring, among others. With more than 30 years of experience distributing flooring products, Europa is positioned as a trusted source for high-quality flooring solutions.

