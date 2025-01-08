COREtec unveils latest patent-pending innovation

Dalton—COREtec has announced a new patent-pending innovation for flooring styles with reclaimed and restored vintage aesthetics designed to complement modern interiors. As part of the brand’s 2025 product introductions, these design-forward floors are intended to address the premium shopper’s desire for elevated style—blending the old with the new—and the practical shopper’s demand for durable and comfortable yet easy-to-clean floors.

“Retailers tell us that consumers are choosing COREtec for premium comfort and elevated designs,” said Seth Arnold, brand leader for COREtec. “In 2025, COREtec will strengthen our style leadership with an exciting line of innovative designs at this year’s winter markets.”

Five new visuals ranging from enduring, reclaimed oaks to eternal, sun-kissed pines are featured on the brand’s patented waterproof foamed core (WPC)—designed for better comfort and quiet. These new planks are also designed with bevels on both the long and short ends to replicate the natural spacing that occurs between hardwood planks over time in an effort to capture a nostalgic and upcycled hardwood aesthetic—uniquely balanced by the modern convenience of COREtec.

“The beauty of our new reclaimed and restored styles is they provide a time-worn hardwood aesthetic without the functional drawback that would usually be associated with hardwood planks spacing over time,” said Sarah Gist, director of product design for COREtec. “There’s no dirt or grime buildup—just the beauty and character of a vintage floor.”

Following is each of COREtec’s new styles:

Weathered Oak: Full of warm and varied grain tones, this reclaimed oak visual takes inspiration from materials with added character and life from years spent in the sun.

Full of warm and varied grain tones, this reclaimed oak visual takes inspiration from materials with added character and life from years spent in the sun. Sorrel Oak: Taking inspiration from timeless Scandinavian techniques used to lighten wood, Sorrel Oak is a modern take on a reclaimed wood visual that adds light color and vintage texture to a space.

Vintage Oak: Vintage Oak beckons its residents to quaint seaside beaches where its reclaimed visual finds enduring inspiration on sun-bleached shores.

Vintage Oak beckons its residents to quaint seaside beaches where its reclaimed visual finds enduring inspiration on sun-bleached shores. Sunlit Pine: Mimicking a hardy pine with large cathedrals and knotting reclaimed after years of wear, this floor is full of golden, vintage charm.

Mimicking a hardy pine with large cathedrals and knotting reclaimed after years of wear, this floor is full of golden, vintage charm. Washed Pine: With aged beachy vibes that complement modern interiors, Washed Pine is meant to bring lightness, texture and sun-kissed character to any home.

“COREtec continues to set the innovation curve in luxury vinyl with this new line of innovative designs,” said Maud Swalens, COREtec marketing director. “We invented the first waterproof, kidproof, petproof floors and we lead the pack in all the benefits consumers care about—comfort, durability, style and design, easy cleaning and simple installation. No other brand in the industry is creating more demand or innovating better solutions around these key benefits than COREtec.”