Emser Tile appoints Carly Ghodsian to Enhance brand

By FCNews Staff
GhodsianLos Angeles—Emser Tile recently introduced Carly Ghodsian as its creative lead behind its Enhance by Emser Tile brand. This exclusive brand features selected ceramic and porcelain tiles that blend cutting-edge functionality with unique aesthetics.

Enhance by Emser Tile is a distinguished brand under Emser Tile, a company founded over 55 years ago by Ghodsian’s family. Ghodsian said she passionately upholds this rich family heritage—which she works to infuse into the brand—positioning Enhance by Emser Tile as a symbol of sophistication in the world of luxury interiors.

Born and raised here, Ghodsian has cultivated her passion for art and design through a deep appreciation and commitment to creative expression. According to the company, this brings a wealth of artistic experience to her role as product design and curation manager.

“Enhance is about more than creating tile; it’s about crafting stories,” Ghodsian said. “My goal is to empower our clients and infuse their spaces with an individuality that blends unmatched quality, artistry and personal expression.”

As a part of the Emser Tile family, Enhance was designed to leverage a legacy of excellence while setting new industry standards. The brand offers custom-made products and heightened designs—allowing customers to mix and match pieces to create personalized spaces. There are currently over a dozen collections under the Enhance brand, with more slated for 2025.

Collections include Radiant—an award-winning and patented illuminated tile for walls and floors. When used in pool areas, this collection is meant to offer increased safety with a built-in water drainage system. Also included is Zambia—a glazed porcelain collection featuring bold jungle-themed patterns with gold effects throughout.

