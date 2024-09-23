Mapei celebrates successful 2024 INDYCAR season

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei, a leader in the construction products industry, celebrated its close of 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that was marked by impressive performances from Marco Andretti and Kyle Kirkwood—both driving Mapei-sponsored cars.

Andretti, driving the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda, and Kirkwood, driving the No. 27 AutoNation Honda, are said to have shown exceptional dedication, skill and teamwork throughout the season—Mapei said they brought its values of innovation, resilience and excellence to the racetrack. Their hard work and passion were evident in every race, and Mapei said it was proud to have been part of their journey this year.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Andretti and Kirkwood for representing Mapei with such distinction and determination throughout the 2024 season,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America. “Their commitment to pushing the limits on the track was inspiring to watch. We can’t wait to see what they achieve in the coming year.”

Looking forward to the 2025 season, Mapei said it will be continuing its partnership with Andretti Global by supporting the No. 98 and No. 27 cars in their pursuit of victory. With the promise of thrilling races ahead, both Andretti and Kirkwood are believed to lead the charge toward a championship run.

In particular, Mapei said it eagerly anticipates the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2025. As the crown jewel of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” offers another chance for Andretti, driving the MAPEI flagship car—and Kirkwood, whose car will again feature the Mapei logo in an effort to demonstrate the driving prowess.

“2024 was an incredible season, and we are grateful for the dedication of our drivers and the entire Andretti team,” Di Geso said. “Looking ahead, we are more energized than ever to continue this partnership and aim for the championship in 2025.”