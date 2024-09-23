2024 NAFCD+NBMDA Convention to offer tailored education

By FCNews Staff
HomeNews2024 NAFCD+NBMDA Convention to offer tailored education

NAFCD NBMDA ConventionIndianapolis, Ind.—The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention is bringing back a popular day-long course to encourage career progression in the floor covering distribution industry. The October 22 course is a condensed version of the University of Innovative Distribution (UID). The 2025 UID session will be March 10-13, held here.

National keynote speaker and author Gail Alofsin will be leading two separate UID In-a-Day sessions in the morning and afternoon. The first session—”Cultivating Leadership Excellence: Collaboration, Communication and Commitment”—introduces techniques to productively navigate the workplace. In the afternoon session, “Re-igniting Your Spark! The Power of Positivity,” Alofsin presents the connection between a positive attitude and legacy results.

Alex Chausovsky will lead the final session of the day, “The Emerging Leader’s Approach to Talent Strategy—Best Practices for Career Progression.” Chausovsky is the director of analytics and consulting at the Bundy Group. He is a highly experienced market researcher and analyst with more than 20 years of experience working with small businesses, trade associations and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.His session will be a hybrid presentation and panel designed for leaders to grow in their own career and to lead others to do the same.

Previous article
Mapei celebrates successful 2024 INDYCAR season
Next article
The International Surface Event opens 2025 registration

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

The International Surface Event opens 2025 registration

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), the premier event for the flooring, stone and tile industry, has opened registration for the 2025 event, to...
Read more
News

Mapei celebrates successful 2024 INDYCAR season

FCNews Staff - 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei, a leader in the construction products industry, celebrated its close of 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that was marked by impressive...
Read more
Featured Post

AHSG convention kicks off in Naples

FCNews Staff - 0
Naples, Fla.—Floor Covering News is here for the start of American Home Surfaces Group/Commercial USA's (AHSG) annual convention. The alliance of independent floor covering...
Read more
Featured Post

Natural stone 101: Mastering the fundamentals

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Natural stone can be a hard product category for some retailers to get into. Not only does it require more knowledge on the part...
Read more
Featured Company

Kährs’ Estates collection makes grand entrance

Reginald Tucker - 0
Visitors to the Kährs space at the annual NWFA convention earlier this year got their first look at the company’s new Estates collection, the...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain unveils 12th annual update of Quick Ship collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, unveiled the 12th annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X