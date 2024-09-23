2024 NAFCD+NBMDA Convention to offer tailored education

Indianapolis, Ind.—The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention is bringing back a popular day-long course to encourage career progression in the floor covering distribution industry. The October 22 course is a condensed version of the University of Innovative Distribution (UID). The 2025 UID session will be March 10-13, held here.

National keynote speaker and author Gail Alofsin will be leading two separate UID In-a-Day sessions in the morning and afternoon. The first session—”Cultivating Leadership Excellence: Collaboration, Communication and Commitment”—introduces techniques to productively navigate the workplace. In the afternoon session, “Re-igniting Your Spark! The Power of Positivity,” Alofsin presents the connection between a positive attitude and legacy results.

Alex Chausovsky will lead the final session of the day, “The Emerging Leader’s Approach to Talent Strategy—Best Practices for Career Progression.” Chausovsky is the director of analytics and consulting at the Bundy Group. He is a highly experienced market researcher and analyst with more than 20 years of experience working with small businesses, trade associations and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.His session will be a hybrid presentation and panel designed for leaders to grow in their own career and to lead others to do the same.