NAFCD + NBMDA 2025 Convention dates announced

By FCNews Staff
NAFCD + NBMDA 2025 ConventionChicago—The 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, is set to take place November 4–6, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The gathering brings together over 1,000 top distributors, suppliers and service providers from across North America for three days of impactful networking, cutting-edge insights and strategic business development.

Attendees will gain access to:

  • An expansive exhibit hall featuring the latest in building and flooring products
  • Expert-led education sessions on topics like distribution management, sales and marketing and more
  • High-value networking opportunities through one-on-one meetings, interactive meal functions and informal meetups
  • A collaborative environment designed to encourage trading partner connections, best practice sharing and idea exchange for strategic growth

The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention is an opportunity to invest in the success of your business for the year ahead. According to show organizers, it’s more than a convention—it’s a community of forward-thinking professionals committed to moving the distribution channel forward.

“We’re incredibly excited for this year’s event as we introduce a fresh new format designed to enhance the attendee experience,” said NAFCD + NBMDA executive vice president, Michael Wilbur. “One of the highlights is the extended time we’ve dedicated to the exhibit hall—giving everyone more opportunities to connect, explore and engage with our amazing partners and exhibitors. We can’t wait to see the energy and innovation this brings.”

Registration for the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention opens on June 17. Learn more and register here.

