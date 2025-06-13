Carpet One Canada support Homes for Heroes Foundation

Halifax, NS—On June 5, Carpet One Canada, a division of CCA Global Partners Retail Group, hosted a community walk around the iconic Citadel downtown, raising funds for the Homes for Heroes Foundation—a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting unhoused Canadian Veterans on their path to stable housing.

Since 2019, Carpet One Canada has supported Homes for Heroes by providing all flooring, tile and installation supplies for the charity’s innovative village projects. These villages offer unhoused veterans a safe community environment with personalized services tailored to each resident’s unique needs and goals.

Carpet One Canada’s involvement began with the second Homes for Heroes village in Edmonton, Alberta, and continued contributions to subsequent villages. Most recently, Carpet One Canada supported the Kingston, Ontario, village, which opened its doors in June 2024. The cooperative actively supports the upcoming Winnipeg and London villages, both scheduled to open in the summer of 2026.

“It was a pleasure spending time walking around the Citadel in Halifax,” said Brad Field, CEO of Homes for Heroes Foundation and recent walk participant. “Having community partners like Carpet One support Homes for Heroes has a profound impact on our Veteran community.”

Carpet One Canada’s dedication extends beyond financial support. Members regularly host grassroots fundraising events, including the Walk for H4HF, Remnants for Remembrance and Carpet One Coffee for H4HF, rallying local communities to support veterans in need.

“We’re proud to see our Canadian Carpet One members continue to support the Homes for Heroes Foundation,” said Cynthia Arsenault, director of retail brands (Canada). “From our walk in Halifax to their ongoing commitment to the upcoming veterans’ villages in Winnipeg and London, their dedication truly makes a difference.”

For more information about the Homes for Heroes Foundation and their impactful work, please visit here.