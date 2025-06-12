Abbey Carpet adds Welton Davison to leadership team

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAbbey Carpet adds Welton Davison to leadership team
Welton Davison
Welton Davison

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go announced the appointment of Welton Davison as the new regional vice president, franchise development. In his new role, Welton will lead efforts to expand franchise membership and strengthen relationships with existing Members nationwide.

“We’re excited to welcome Welton to our leadership team,” said Phil Gutierrez, chairman and CEO. “His experience and integrity make him a natural fit for this role, and we look forward to the growth and value he will bring to our franchise family.”

Welton brings more than 40 years of experience in the flooring industry, along with a well-earned reputation for enthusiasm, dedication and an exceptional work ethic. His career began in 1983 with Queen Carpets, and just one year later, he joined Shaw Industries—beginning a four-decade journey that spanned leadership roles across the country.

From managing the Fort Lauderdale territory early in his career to serving as regional vice president in Seattle, and later taking on influential roles at Shaw’s headquarters in Dalton, Welton has consistently demonstrated industry expertise and a commitment to excellence. Most recently, he managed national hard surface accounts for buying groups, further broadening his reach and impact in the flooring sector.

Previous article
Southwind launches digital hub

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Southwind launches digital hub

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Flooring launched The Southwind Exchange, its new digital hub. The hub is intended to enhance communication and engagement with both its dealer network...
Read more
Event Page

Products take center stage at NWFA ‘25

Reginald Tucker - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—The 40th anniversary convention of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) kicked off in grand style here earlier this year as scores of...
Read more
News

CFI’s Ralph Falavinha steps down

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced that executive vice president Ralph Falavinha is stepping down from his position to focus on the growing demands...
Read more
News

Murran Billi conceives new artwork for Antolini

FCNews Staff - 0
Milan, Italy—Antolini and Florence-based Murran Billi have launched their partnership, which culminated in the unveiling of four unique projects during Milan Design Week 2025....
Read more
News

WFCA promotes Sara Vineyard as VP of finance

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) recently promoted Sara Vineyard to vice president of finance. In this new role, Vineyard will oversee the financial...
Read more
News

Karndean appoints Patrick Jacobs as VP commercial sales

FCNews Staff - 0
Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has a recently appointed a new leader for its commercial business, Patrick Jacobs. Jacobs joined as vice president of commercial sales,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X