Abbey Carpet adds Welton Davison to leadership team

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go announced the appointment of Welton Davison as the new regional vice president, franchise development. In his new role, Welton will lead efforts to expand franchise membership and strengthen relationships with existing Members nationwide.

“We’re excited to welcome Welton to our leadership team,” said Phil Gutierrez, chairman and CEO. “His experience and integrity make him a natural fit for this role, and we look forward to the growth and value he will bring to our franchise family.”

Welton brings more than 40 years of experience in the flooring industry, along with a well-earned reputation for enthusiasm, dedication and an exceptional work ethic. His career began in 1983 with Queen Carpets, and just one year later, he joined Shaw Industries—beginning a four-decade journey that spanned leadership roles across the country.

From managing the Fort Lauderdale territory early in his career to serving as regional vice president in Seattle, and later taking on influential roles at Shaw’s headquarters in Dalton, Welton has consistently demonstrated industry expertise and a commitment to excellence. Most recently, he managed national hard surface accounts for buying groups, further broadening his reach and impact in the flooring sector.