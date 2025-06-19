Registration for 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA convention now open

Chicago—The NAFCD and NBMDA announced that registration is now open for the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention. This year’s event will take place November 4–6, at the Hyatt Regency here.

The 2025 annual convention will once again aim to bring together leading distributors and suppliers from across North America’s flooring and building materials industries for three days of professional development, strategic business connection and networking.

Attendees are said to be able to expect a dynamic agenda, featuring:

Targeted one-on-one meetings between distributors and suppliers

Insightful education sessions led by industry thought leaders

An interactive Exhibit Hall showcasing the latest products, innovations and services

Networking events designed to build lasting relationships and foster collaboration

“The annual convention continues to be the premier platform for senior leaders and key decision-makers in distribution,” said Michael Wilbur, executive vice president of NAFCD and NBMDA. “This year’s event is designed to help attendees uncover new opportunities, strengthen partnerships and gain actionable insights in a rapidly evolving marketplace. With the extended exhibit hall hours, we hope that attendees can make the most out of their experience.”

Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited and hotel accommodations are expected to fill quickly. Special rates are available for attendees who register by September 9. Register here.