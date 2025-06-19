FCEF hosts first annual instructor training clinic

Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) hosted its first annual instructor training clinic at the FCEF training facility here. In partnership with the International Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), the event brought together 17 instructors from colleges across the country who are currently offering—or preparing to launch—the Basic Floor Covering Installation Program.

The weeklong clinic, held June 9–13, was designed to equip instructors with the confidence, skills and curriculum resources necessary to successfully deliver foundational training in flooring installation. With a mixed approach of classroom instruction and hands-on practice, participants engaged in a comprehensive learning experience reflecting the real-world environments their students will encounter.

“This clinic has been two years in the making, and I could not be more thrilled with the outcome,” said Kaye Whitener, executive director of FCEF. “We are building more than just a program—we’re building a community of educators committed to elevating flooring as a respected skilled trade.”

The clinic was led by CFI and supported by current CFI-certified instructors who are already teaching the program across the U.S. Each day focused on a specific flooring segment—including carpet, resilient, luxury vinyl plank, tile and hardwood—alongside key instructional techniques for teaching adult learners.

Additional to the experience were four sponsored “Lunch and Learn” sessions hosted by leading industry partners—Traxx, Ardex, Valinge and QEP—who provided insights into tools, materials and product innovations. On Thursday evening, a sponsored dinner is said to have created an opportunity for networking and camaraderie among instructors and staff.

Another special highlight included a private mill tour arranged by Jeff Honkonen of Engineered Floors, offering attendees a deeper look into the flooring manufacturing process.

Each instructor successfully completed the training and passed the assessment to earn their official CFI/FCEF Instructor License, receiving both a certificate and a licensed instructor shirt intended to serve as recognition of their achievement.

According to the company, feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many requesting additional follow-up sessions before the end of the year. FCEF says it is now evaluating potential dates for a second clinic in November or December to continue strengthening its network of educators.

“This is more than a training—this is a movement,” Whitener said. “The future of the flooring industry depends on skilled instruction—and thanks to the collaboration between FCEF, CFI and our industry partners, we are creating a powerful foundation for long-term success.”