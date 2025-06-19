EY US names Art Dodge of Ecore as Entrepreneur of the Year

Lancaster, Pa.—Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has recognized Art Dodge, CEO and president of Ecore, as a 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year – greater Philadelphia award winner. This prestigious program honors visionary business leaders who are working to drive innovation, fuel growth and make a lasting impact in their industries and communities.

Dodge was selected by an independent panel of top CEOs and business leaders including past winners. He joins a distinguished group of greater Philadelphia business leaders recognized by EY for their entrepreneurial leadership and long-term impact.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Ernst & Young,” Dodge said. “This award reflects the incredible work of the entire Ecore team, whose dedication to innovation, sustainability and sustained growth continues to drive our mission forward.

As a fifth-generation leader of Ecore, Dodge is said to have transformed the company from its roots as a small, family-run cork business into a global leader in circularity and sustainable manufacturing. Founded in 1871, Ecore has worked to build on its 150-year legacy of creativity and innovation in the service of recycling. As the next evolution of that journey, Ecore recently launched its TRUcircularity program, intended to empower customers and vendor partners to play a more active role in rubber recycling and resource conservation.

As a greater Philadelphia award winner, Dodge is now a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 National Awards. The national award winners—including the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner—will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June 2026.

The program is designed to celebrate original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their companies; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; as well as multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model for the future.

The Entrepreneur of the Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as: