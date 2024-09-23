AHSG convention kicks off in Naples

By FCNews Staff
Keynote speaker Jon Petz, a magician, gets a helping hand from FCNews publisher Steve Feldman on an amazing math trick at the AHSG conference.

Naples, Fla.—Floor Covering News is here for the start of American Home Surfaces Group/Commercial USA‘s (AHSG) annual convention. The alliance of independent floor covering retailers and commercial contractors welcomed 90 new members, including 60 on the retail side.

“We don’t tell you what to sell or what your displays should look like,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG.  “The strength of this group is collaboration. Together we work to be successful.”

Drew Hash, CEO of Southwind, a new AHSG supplier, meets with Nik Burdett of Atlanta Flooring Design Centers prior to the convention.

Wright noted that AHSG/Commercial USA members enjoyed a 12% increase in purchasing growth from its aligned suppliers over the past year. “Our theme for this conference is ‘Every Step Counts,’ and I think it is appropriate for our group,” he said. “You don’t succeed by cutting corners; you don’t grow your business by cutting corners. Every step counts.”

