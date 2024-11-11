MAPEI provides materials for 2024 Red Bull Half Court final

New York City—The 2024 Red Bull Half Court tournament brought together elite basketball players and creative talents on a court that is said to not only be a playing surface but a work of art. Designed by renowned artist Carolina De La Cruz Rodriguez, the center court became the centerpiece of the event—made possible by the sports-flooring products of Mapei Corp.

“We are thrilled to have been part of such a unique and dynamic project,” said Anthony Graham, Mapei’s business and sales director – OEM and sports divisions. “This collaboration with a local artist and Red Bull highlights the versatility and durability of our products. Not only did we provide a safe and reliable surface for the athletes, but we also helped showcase an incredible work of art. There was a lot of heart, sweat and excitement for some and disappointment for others, but overall, very strong performances and exciting games—some coming down to the last second! Congratulations to all the winners.”

Rodriguez’s dynamic design, inspired by the energy and movement of basketball, was brought to life using Mapei’s advanced Mapecoat TNS system. The creation of the court involved the application of the following MAPEI products:

Mapecoat TNS PU 3-in-1: used as a patching and crack-filling compound, this product repaired extensive fine-to-medium cracks in the existing asphalt surface in an effort to ensure a smooth and durable foundation

Mapenet Reinforced: a reinforcing material that enhanced the system’s longevity

Mapecoat TNS Base Coat Binder: provided the necessary adhesion and strength for the court’s surface

Mapecoat TNS Finish 3: a topcoat that added a vibrant and durable finish to the court, perfect for high-performance play

Mapecoat TNS Line Seal and Mapecoat TNS Line Tex: a sealant and a paint that were used to apply sharp, clear lines that defined the court and highlighted the winning design

The 2024 edition of the Red Bull Half Court tournament featured over 8,000 participants from more than 21 countries, including teams from the United States, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, India, Japan, Serbia, the Philippines, Italy, UAE and more.

This global 3-on-3 basketball tournament intended to highlight the athletic prowess of its competitors as well as the cultural exchange that is fostered by bringing together players from diverse backgrounds. The world final took place on Oct. 19-20, 2024, at Brooklyn Bridge Park here, with top teams vying for the championship on artistically designed courts.

Mapei’s products were featured on the center court. The court hosted many matches (both men’s and women’s), including the final men’s match between the United States and Serbia as well as the final women’s match between Japan and the Philippines.