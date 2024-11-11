Tile industry to host first all-female certification course

Vero Beach, Fla.—In a historic event for the tile industry, Carpet & Tile Warehouse—in collaboration with Women in Tile, the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA)—is hosting an all-female Certified Tile Installer (CTI) test.

The landmark event, scheduled for March 5-8, 2025, at Carpet & Tile Warehouse here, celebrates the skills and dedication of women in the tile industry. Being held on International Women’s Day, this event honors women whose time has come to shine in the tile industry. It will bring together 15 female tile installers from across the country, including participants from as far away as Alaska, to test their skills, expand their expertise and elevate their careers. The attendees have formed a supportive study group on social media, which has played a key role in increasing the number of women in the tile industry by providing a platform for networking, skill-sharing and showcasing the craftsmanship of women professionals—ultimately inspiring more women to pursue careers in this field.

“This all-women CTI test represents a groundbreaking step forward in our industry,” said Elizabeth Lambert, chair of Women in Tile. “It’s an honor to provide a platform where skilled women tile installers can demonstrate their expertise, gain recognition and inspire others to pursue careers in this field. With each certified woman, we move closer to a more diverse and inclusive industry.”

The event will begin with a comprehensive “Mind Your Business” workshop sponsored by Schluter Systems, covering critical aspects of running a successful tile installation business. Attendees will engage in a variety of topics across two days, from crafting a business model and mastering sales negotiation to learning financial management and retirement planning. This intimate, interactive workshop will feature breakout sessions, worksheets and exercises designed to empower those starting a business or aiming to strengthen their existing operations.

The CTI program itself is widely recognized as a rigorous assessment of skills, testing expertise and adaptability in a rapidly changing industry. Through the program, installers are challenged to apply best practices with a wide range of materials, from thin and large-format tile to the latest installation tools and techniques.

“We are thrilled to host such an empowering event that showcases the capabilities of women in tile installation,” said Deby Winter, co-owner of Carpet & Tile Warehouse. “The skills these installers demonstrate are not just impressive, they are transformative, setting a new standard for quality and professionalism in our field.”

Laticrete, Daltile and Schluter Systems are helping to support the all-women CTI program, with generous donations. The event marks a collaborative effort to celebrate the talents of women in tile and equip them with the knowledge and certification to advance their careers. Women in Tile, the NTCA, CTEF and Carpet & Tile Warehouse all encourage industry professionals to support this pioneering event. Those interested in sponsoring or taking the test, please contact Elizabeth Lambert at womenintile@gmail.com or Deby Winters at deby@carpetandtilewarehouse.com.