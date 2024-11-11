Daltile celebrates Gary Sinise Foundation partnership

Dallas, Texas—This Veterans’ Day Daltile announced its continued support and dedication to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation honors and supports military service members, first responders and their families. Just one of its many initiatives, the R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Program provides mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s severely wounded heroes. Daltile has had the privilege of donating tile for these new homes.

“Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted,” Sinise said. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security. While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation’s defenders, we can always do a little more.”

Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Daltile, added, “What an organization the Gary Sinise Foundation and R.I.S.E. teams are doing! Doing so much to honor our heroes in the way they deserve to be honored. This is a non-profit organization filled with people of integrity, who truly love our service members, first responders, and their families well. Daltile is very grateful for the opportunity to help honor and serve our heroes and their families through this program.”

Jay Samber, vice president of sales for Daltile, noted that these fully customized homes make a tremendous difference in the lives of the men and women who have served, given so much on behalf of their country and who continue to persevere against physical challenges. “It is a great feeling to see the joy these heroes experience when they enter their new homes for the first time,” he said.

For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation or to donate toward future home builds, please visit: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/rise.