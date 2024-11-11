When installation thrives, everybody wins

As a flooring business, you know the importance of nurturing a new skilled workforce. Elevating the installation career to a new generation secures the future of your business. The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is dedicated to creating a pipeline of new trained flooring installation helpers nationwide. With programs active in 18 colleges across 10 states, FCEF is introducing the next generation to the industry. However, achieving this critical mission requires continued collaboration with industry leaders like you.

There are numerous ways to support FCEF college programs. Here’s how you can make a difference:

Contribute financially

Financial support is crucial to FCEF’s success. Your contributions fund scholarships and cover tuition for students at each participating college. What’s more, this funding expands FCEF’s reach and enhances the quality of training available to new installers. Every dollar invested strengthens FCEF’s programs, creating new opportunities for the industry and your business. Donations can be made at fcef.org.

Another way to provide financial support is to sponsor a student or program. Sponsorships allow students to focus on skill-building without financial worries. You can sponsor individual students or entire programs, which help deliver quality training to future talent in your community. Sponsorships directly support the industry’s future by making education more accessible. Average scholarship amount is $2,500 per student.

Donate tools or materials

Hands-on experience is essential for training future installers. By donating tools, equipment or supplies, you are essentially equipping students with the practical skills needed for the workforce.

Internships, job-placement opportunities

Internships and job placements give students real-world experience and build connections in the industry. Offering these opportunities not only helps students transition to their careers but also gives you access to skilled, job-ready installers. Many internships lead to long-term employment, allowing you to cultivate talent suited to your business.

Be an influencer.

Advocate for FCEF programs by connecting with local technical or community colleges. Sharing your workforce needs with schools can encourage them to adopt floor covering installation programs. Encourage a virtual introduction between school leaders and FCEF to discuss potential collaborations.

Support ‘Penny’ programs

Some industry manufacturers have pledged support for FCEF through what’s called “penny programs,” whereby funds that go to support installation recruitment and training are included in the price of specific products. By purchasing these products, you indirectly support FCEF’s initiatives.

Partnering with FCEF to build a skilled workforce doesn’t have to be complex. We’d love to discuss how your business can actively support a robust talent pool in your area. Reach out to us at info@fcef.org, call 706.529.8002 or email me directly.

Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.