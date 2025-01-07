Southwest Flooring Market goes on despite weather forecast

By FCNews Staff
HomeCOVID-19Event UpdatesSouthwest Flooring Market goes on despite weather forecast

Flooring MarketArlington, Texas—The Flooring Markets announced that the Southwest Flooring Market, the first major flooring event of the year, will remain open this Thursday, January 9 and run through Friday, January 10 at the Loews Arlington Convention Center, here, despite the weather forecast for Thursday and Friday. The Flooring Markets said it plans to proceed as scheduled—opening on Thursday at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Friday at 9 a.m. open until 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with such strong momentum,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner of Market Maker Events, producers of the Flooring Markets. “The Southwest Flooring Market has become a must-attend event for flooring suppliers and dealers to reconnect, explore new products and prepare for a successful year ahead.”

There are four events happening in the Loews Arlington Campus—the SWFM and Adleta Winter Product Show, as well as the Shaw and BPI dealer meetings. All are proceeding as scheduled.

Attendee pre-registration and exhibitor participation of this event has exceeded 2024 levels by 15%—credited to be driven by the event’s relocation at an upgraded venue and the consolidation of four prominent markets in one location.

This year, the Southwest Flooring Market partnered with the Adleta Winter Product Show in an effort to provide flooring dealers access to an unparalleled showcase of industry-leading products. Additionally, Shaw Floors will simultaneously hold its dealer meeting at the Loews Arlington on Thursday and Friday. The BPI dealer meeting will be held across the street at Live! by Loews, January 8-9.

These events are designed to offer attendees a comprehensive look at the latest trends, innovations and business opportunities in the flooring industry.

Previous article
RFCI welcomes Versatrim as supply chain associate
Next article
TrueTouch, William M. Bird expand flooring distribution

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Mapei gears up for second annual Andretti Global partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Mapei Corporation has announced its second year of partnership with Andretti Global for the upcoming 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. The collaboration...
Read more
News

TrueTouch, William M. Bird expand flooring distribution

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch has announced a strategic partnership with William M. Bird, a leading flooring distributor. This collaboration is set to begin with...
Read more
Installation

RFCI welcomes Versatrim as supply chain associate

FCNews Staff - 0
LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) recently added Versatrim, a leading supplier of high-quality moldings for resilient flooring, as a supply chain associate...
Read more
News

New home sales see significant boost in November

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—This November, new home sales (single-family) reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 664,000, according to newly released data from HUD and the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Don’t apologize too much

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGjH3jbiczI Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation Awards 2024: Installation

Ken Ryan - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X