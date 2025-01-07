Southwest Flooring Market goes on despite weather forecast

Arlington, Texas—The Flooring Markets announced that the Southwest Flooring Market, the first major flooring event of the year, will remain open this Thursday, January 9 and run through Friday, January 10 at the Loews Arlington Convention Center, here, despite the weather forecast for Thursday and Friday. The Flooring Markets said it plans to proceed as scheduled—opening on Thursday at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Friday at 9 a.m. open until 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with such strong momentum,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner of Market Maker Events, producers of the Flooring Markets. “The Southwest Flooring Market has become a must-attend event for flooring suppliers and dealers to reconnect, explore new products and prepare for a successful year ahead.”

There are four events happening in the Loews Arlington Campus—the SWFM and Adleta Winter Product Show, as well as the Shaw and BPI dealer meetings. All are proceeding as scheduled.

Attendee pre-registration and exhibitor participation of this event has exceeded 2024 levels by 15%—credited to be driven by the event’s relocation at an upgraded venue and the consolidation of four prominent markets in one location.

This year, the Southwest Flooring Market partnered with the Adleta Winter Product Show in an effort to provide flooring dealers access to an unparalleled showcase of industry-leading products. Additionally, Shaw Floors will simultaneously hold its dealer meeting at the Loews Arlington on Thursday and Friday. The BPI dealer meeting will be held across the street at Live! by Loews, January 8-9.

These events are designed to offer attendees a comprehensive look at the latest trends, innovations and business opportunities in the flooring industry.