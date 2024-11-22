2025 Southwest Flooring Market moves to Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas—The Flooring Markets announced that the Southwest Flooring Market will move to the Arlington Convention Center/Loews Hotel here in 2025. The annual market will take place January 9-10, 2025.

“With great anticipation, we announce that the Southwest Flooring Market is moving to a more conventional market platform in 2025 that is carefully designed with flooring dealers’ and exhibitors’ needs in mind,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner, Market Maker Events, producer of the Flooring Markets. “The Arlington Convention Center offers participants a traditional exhibit hall setting as opposed to a stadium environment. For added convenience, key players are shifting their dealer meetings to Arlington in 2025, aligning with the Southwest Flooring Market dates. At Market Maker Events, our goal is to provide a productive setting where flooring industry professionals can connect and expand their businesses.”

The Arlington Convention Center is connected to the new Loews Hotel and is conveniently located directly across the street from Texas Live, giving attendees and exhibitors easy access to lodging and entertainment.

