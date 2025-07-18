Retailers React: What do you do to motivate your sales team?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What do you do to motivate your sales team?

sales teamEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What do you do to motivate your sales team?

Here are their responses:

“Our RSAs are paid on commission but we often run contests for certain segments, product lines and add-ons. Another thing we started this year is tags for a custom leather keychain with our logo and ROCKSTAR letters. Staff can nominate fellow employees who have gone above and beyond. Leadership picks two to three team members to receive a custom tag for their keychain. Each location also competes for the most profitable delivered sales numbers; the winning location receives a catered lunch.”

— Deb DeGraaf, DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich.

“I keep my sales team motivated by setting clear goals, staying involved and making sure we celebrate progress, not just big wins. I focus on what each person does best, give real-time support and consistently focus on upholding a culture where accountability and teamwork actually feel energizing.”

— Mindy Lawley, Brian’s Flooring & Design, Birmingham, Ala. 

“We do our best to include them in the stock buying process, so they have a vested say so in what is in the warehouse. I would like to believe that our process of negotiating stock buys puts our sales staff in a good position to make money.”

— Doug Peeples, Myers Flooring, Nashville, Tenn.

“Motivating the sales team starts with creating a culture of ownership and pride … making sure every team member understands the impact they have on the customer experience and the company’s success. We focus on the importance of listening and consultative selling, and we generously reward that initiative.”

— Pete Rubando, Giant Floor Scranton, Pa.

 

“We try to hire salespeople who are self-motivated and pair that with an incentive-based compensation plan where they are rewarded by reaching both volume and margin goals. We occasionally have contests but have not had a lot of success with those.”

— Tom Connell, M&M Carpet Showroom, Houston

 

Previous article
Tarkett awarded Platinum EcoVadis award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett awarded Platinum EcoVadis award

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been awarded the prestigious platinum medal for the 2nd...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring Sustainability Summit 2025 kicks off with powerful first day

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit officially kicked off at the historic Mayflower Hotel, featuring a dynamic lineup of speakers, panels and workshops. Today’s...
Read more
News

Beauflor taps solar energy for manufacturing

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Beauflor USA, an industry leader in flooring manufacturing, is now supporting its operations in Georgia with solar power. Beauflor recently energized Metro Atlanta’s...
Read more
News

Tarkett demonstrates marketing prowess with 11 awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett was recently recognized in two international creative award competitions, the Hermes Creative Awards and the Viddy Awards, administered and judged by the...
Read more
News

Adleta Corporation acquires UCX Southwest

FCNews Staff - 0
Mansfield, Mass.—UCX has agreed to the acquisition of the assets of UCX Southwest (formerly Swiff-Train) by Reader’s Wholesale Distributors and the Adleta Corporation. Under this...
Read more
Installation

QEP unveils Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—QEP celebrated the completion of its latest investment in American manufacturing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its next-generation Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant, located...
Read more

As seen in

July 14, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X