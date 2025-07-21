Wood: Timeless trends maintains category’s perennial appeal

Wood offers today’s most sought-after looks and formats, including wide-width planks in appealing colors and textures inspired by nature. Light, non-linear hand-scrapes and wire-brushing, with colors that span the latest in warm hues and classic legacy colors appeal to any style preference.

“Nothing has the look and feel of real wood and consumers do not need to give up anything in performance,” said Chris King, senior vice president-residential sales and marketing, AHF Products. “Hardwood flooring is the gold standard for homeowners—it’s not just about a luxury; it’s a wise financial and sustainable choice.”

Following are some of the overarching trends in hardwood today:

Wider, longer ever stronger

Of all the trends driving interest in hardwood flooring today, wide and long appears to have the most legs. Wide-plank hardwood flooring has surged in popularity as homeowners seek to evoke a rustic or farmhouse aesthetic. They are even more dramatic when installed in a larger, open space—installations that hearken back to wood floors in historic structures. “Hardwood flooring has graced homes for centuries, seamlessly blending art, history and nature into a design that never goes out of style,” said Kyle McAllister, director of hardwood, Shaw.

Pattern makes a play

Styles like herringbone and chevron bring a unique blend of visual interest, and spatial enhancement that linear layouts can’t achieve. Patterns like herringbone and chevron have roots in classic European architecture and have long been associated with elegance and heritage. They instantly add a sense of craftsmanship and history to a space, regardless of the overall home theme and design.

“Unlike straight planks, patterned floors introduce a rhythm and directional flow that

guides the eye through the space,” said Tony Markarian, national sales manager, Bergamo Floors. “Herringbone, in particular, adds a zigzag effect that creates texture and dimension without overwhelming the décor. In tricky spaces such as narrow hallways or irregular-shaped rooms, patterns can be used to draw attention away from imperfections or guide the eye toward focal points. A chevron layout, for instance, can make a narrow corridor feel wider and more inviting.”

White oak still en vogue

Hardwood flooring suppliers are tweaking their respective product lines to reflect more natural wood colors and softer hues—a move away from the heavily textured and darker tones seen in the past. In terms of species, European white oak continues to reign supreme, although hickory is making a bigger play. Suppliers are also applying special finishing treatments to red oak to mimic the visual characteristics of white oak to accommodate for the high demand for European white oak.

Wood tones, stains trend lighter

In recent years, gray-toned hardwood flooring has emerged as a popular choice for modern and minimalist interiors. Whether achieved through staining or naturally gray wood species like weathered oak, gray floors provide a neutral backdrop that complements a wide range of color palettes and furnishings. This trend reflects a shift towards cooler, more subdued hues in interior design, offering versatility and sophistication in both residential and commercial spaces. “We definitely see mid-tones and lighter, brighter floors reigning on all hard surfaces, especially wood,” said Tracy Daves, multifamily sales, Shaw Floors. “Low variation from plank to plank is immensely popular for easy transitions and a timeless visual. Traditional, rich brown coffee shades do well for a cozy and comfy look.”