Wood: Timeless trends maintains category’s perennial appeal

By Reginald Tucker
HomeFeatured PostWood: Timeless trends maintains category’s perennial appeal
wood
Chevron Corta from Bergamo Floors

Wood offers today’s most sought-after looks and formats, including wide-width planks in appealing colors and textures inspired by nature. Light, non-linear hand-scrapes and wire-brushing, with colors that span the latest in warm hues and classic legacy colors appeal to any style preference.

“Nothing has the look and feel of real wood and consumers do not need to give up anything in performance,” said Chris King, senior vice president-residential sales and marketing, AHF Products. “Hardwood flooring is the gold standard for homeowners—it’s not just about a luxury; it’s a wise financial and sustainable choice.”

Following are some of the overarching trends in hardwood today:

Wider, longer ever stronger

Of all the trends driving interest in hardwood flooring today, wide and long appears to have the most legs. Wide-plank hardwood flooring has surged in popularity as homeowners seek to evoke a rustic or farmhouse aesthetic. They are even more dramatic when installed in a larger, open space—installations that hearken back to wood floors in historic structures. “Hardwood flooring has graced homes for centuries, seamlessly blending art, history and nature into a design that never goes out of style,” said Kyle McAllister, director of hardwood, Shaw.

Pattern makes a play

Styles like herringbone and chevron bring a unique blend of visual interest, and spatial enhancement that linear layouts can’t achieve. Patterns like herringbone and chevron have roots in classic European architecture and have long been associated with elegance and heritage. They instantly add a sense of craftsmanship and history to a space, regardless of the overall home theme and design.

“Unlike straight planks, patterned floors introduce a rhythm and directional flow that
guides the eye through the space,” said Tony Markarian, national sales manager, Bergamo Floors. “Herringbone, in particular, adds a zigzag effect that creates texture and dimension without overwhelming the décor. In tricky spaces such as narrow hallways or irregular-shaped rooms, patterns can be used to draw attention away from imperfections or guide the eye toward focal points. A chevron layout, for instance, can make a narrow corridor feel wider and more inviting.”

wood
American Oak from Shaw Floors

White oak still en vogue

Hardwood flooring suppliers are tweaking their respective product lines to reflect more natural wood colors and softer hues—a move away from the heavily textured and darker tones seen in the past. In terms of species, European white oak continues to reign supreme, although hickory is making a bigger play. Suppliers are also applying special finishing treatments to red oak to mimic the visual characteristics of white oak to accommodate for the high demand for European white oak.

Wood tones, stains trend lighter

In recent years, gray-toned hardwood flooring has emerged as a popular choice for modern and minimalist interiors. Whether achieved through staining or naturally gray wood species like weathered oak, gray floors provide a neutral backdrop that complements a wide range of color palettes and furnishings. This trend reflects a shift towards cooler, more subdued hues in interior design, offering versatility and sophistication in both residential and commercial spaces. “We definitely see mid-tones and lighter, brighter floors reigning on all hard surfaces, especially wood,” said Tracy Daves, multifamily sales, Shaw Floors. “Low variation from plank to plank is immensely popular for easy transitions and a timeless visual. Traditional, rich brown coffee shades do well for a cozy and comfy look.”

Previous article
Retailers React: What do you do to motivate your sales team?
Next article
Shaw Contract’s Radiant seeks to blend hospitality, luxury

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Alliance Flooring, Floorzap ink strategic partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Austin, Texas—Alliance Flooring Inc., one of the flooring industry's premier buying groups, announced a strategic partnership with Floorzap, a leading flooring business management software...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract’s Radiant seeks to blend hospitality, luxury

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled its Radiant custom collection, a new selection of broadloom and rugs that have been designed to bring luxurious energy...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What do you do to motivate your sales team?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Tarkett awarded Platinum EcoVadis award

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been awarded the prestigious platinum medal for the 2nd...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring Sustainability Summit 2025 kicks off with powerful first day

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit officially kicked off at the historic Mayflower Hotel, featuring a dynamic lineup of speakers, panels and workshops. Today’s...
Read more
News

Beauflor taps solar energy for manufacturing

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Beauflor USA, an industry leader in flooring manufacturing, is now supporting its operations in Georgia with solar power. Beauflor recently energized Metro Atlanta’s...
Read more

As seen in

July 14, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X