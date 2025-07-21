Shaw Contract’s Radiant seeks to blend hospitality, luxury

By FCNews Staff
RadiantCartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled its Radiant custom collection, a new selection of broadloom and rugs that have been designed to bring luxurious energy to hospitality interiors. After its sneak preview at HD Expo in May, Radiant is officially available in the market.

Drawing inspiration from the shimmer of sequins, the texture of beading, as well as the glow of metallics, Radiant seeks to translate opulent adornment into contemporary. Across three construction platforms—Axminster, ColorCraft Pro and ColorPoint—this collection is intended to curate immersive environments where its guests feel celebrated and connected.

“Luxury is more than aesthetics; it’s about crafting and savoring unforgettable experiences,” said Carrie Stevens, hospitality and multi-family marketing director at Shaw Contract. “Radiant embodies the celebratory essence of life’s most meaningful and grand occasions.”

With the ability to customize up to 16 colors and minimums beginning at just 200–500 square yards, the new collection may be suitable for public spaces, guest rooms, corridors and custom rugs in full-service hospitality environments.

According to the company, the new Radiant collection also aligns with its mission to positively impact people and the planet. Each piece is constructed to embody both sustainable performance and creative aesthetics.

The Radiant custom collection is mostly ideal for hospitality designers, specifiers and architects working on luxury hotels, lounges, ballrooms and guest rooms.

