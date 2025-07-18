Tarkett awarded Platinum EcoVadis award

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been awarded the prestigious platinum medal for the 2nd year in a row by EcoVadis, a leading platform for assessing CSR (Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility) performance.

This distinction places Tarkett in the top 1% of the 130,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis across 185 countries. With an overall score of 86/100, Tarkett confirms its maturity in sustainability and social responsibility. Tarkett is therefore the only multi-product company in the flooring and sports surfaces sector to achieve this level of rating at EcoVadis.

“Recognition like the EcoVadis platinum medal validates the deep integration of sustainability into every part of our business—from transparent material sourcing to responsible manufacturing and circular product design,” said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability for Tarkett North America. “It’s a reminder that meaningful change requires consistency, collaboration, and a willingness to lead by example.”

The EcoVadis assessment is based on four key pillars: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. With this platinum medal, Tarkett surpasses its previous score of 81/100 and strengthens its position as a pioneer in its sector. This progress is in line with the sustainability roadmap set for 2030, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023.

“Our new EcoVadis score recognizes the commitment of our teams and the maturity of our social, environmental, ethical and responsible purchasing practices,” said Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett’s chief sustainability officer. “These two levers support our transition to a low-carbon, circular economy.”

In addition to the EcoVadis certification, Tarkett has also been recognized every year since 2023 in the European Climate Leaders ranking by the Financial Times and Statista. In February 2025, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gave Tarkett an A rating for its climate action, placing the company in the top 2% out of 24,800 assessed companies.