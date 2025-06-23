2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit speakers announced

Washington, D.C.—Participants attending the Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place July 16-17 here, are set to gain insights on the latest developments in flooring sustainability through discussions and workshops on the evolving sustainability landscape, flooring circularity, supply chain collaboration and more. This year’s program will also incorporate a Sustainability 101 workshop designed to prepare attendees for the event’s in-depth discussions.

The program features high-level briefings from the architectural, design and green building communities. Keynote speakers include:

Corey Clayborne: Senior vice president of knowledge and practice

Senior vice president of knowledge and practice Eric Corey Freed: Principal and director of sustainability, Cannon Design

Principal and director of sustainability, Cannon Design Elizabeth Von Lehe: Chair-elect, American Society of Interior Designers

Chair-elect, American Society of Interior Designers Peter Templeton: President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

These influential leaders intend to share forward-thinking perspectives on the future of sustainable design and standards within the flooring industry.

The program also includes numerous panel sessions and discussions:

Architectural panel

This panel is intended to explore the evolving role of architects and designers in driving sustainability through material choices, balancing performance, cost and environmental impact amid shifting regulations and market demands. Panelists are set to share insights on key sustainability drivers, the indicators guiding design decisions, as well as the importance of supply chain collaboration to ensure sustainable solutions are clearly communicated, specified and implemented across the flooring industry.

Speakers:

Scott Conwell: Director of industry development, International Masonry Institute (moderator)

Director of industry development, International Masonry Institute (moderator) Anica Landreneau: Global director of sustainable design, HOK

Global director of sustainable design, HOK Ashley Savage: Interior designer, SmithGroup

Interior designer, SmithGroup Paul McKeever: Principal, TVS Architecture and Design

Principal, TVS Architecture and Design Joshua Rubin: Technical design director, Perkins&Will

Technical design director, Perkins&Will Katie Mesia: Director of sustainability, Gensler

Sustainability landscape for 2025 and beyond

This panel is designed to examine the key policy drivers and market forces shaping the future of sustainability across global, federal, state and local levels, as well as within the private sector. Panelists will dive into the latest green and healthy building standards, rating systems, codes and procurement strategies that are shaping responsible flooring industry business practices.

Speakers:

William Paddock: CEO, WAP Sustainability (moderator)

CEO, WAP Sustainability (moderator) Jenna Hamilton: Vice president of national affairs, Green Building Initiative

Vice president of national affairs, Green Building Initiative Andy Kireta: President, ASTM International

President, ASTM International Melanie De Cola: Director, Climate Action Pledge Programs, American Institute of Architects

Director, Climate Action Pledge Programs, American Institute of Architects Melissa Baker: Senior vice president, U.S. Green Building Council

Flooring circularity

As sustainability goals evolve, circularity is said to have gained significant momentum as a key strategy for reducing waste, conserving resources and promoting environmental responsibility. This panel will explore how circularity is reshaping sustainability efforts in the flooring industry, with a focus on embodied carbon, durability, recyclability and reuse within existing frameworks. Panelists will discuss the risks and rewards of adopting circular strategies across the supply chain—offering actionable insights on how businesses can align circularity with product development, procurement and long-term profitability.

Speakers:

Mike Johnson: Senior director of materials, International Living Future Institute (moderator)

Senior director of materials, International Living Future Institute (moderator) Nelson Russom: Waste and circularity program manager, Turner Construction

Waste and circularity program manager, Turner Construction Jonathan North: Senior director of sustainability, Mohawk Industries

Senior director of sustainability, Mohawk Industries Alan Solomon: Managing partner, Sawkill Lumber

Managing partner, Sawkill Lumber Jim Whitfield: Director of technical services, MAPEI

Supply chain collaboration

This panel is designed to bring together voices from across the flooring supply chain to explore how manufacturers’ sustainability efforts—driven by shifting policies, standards and emerging health and environmental initiatives—are translated throughout the supply chain, from production through procurement to end-use. Panelists will highlight the importance of collaboration, education and clear communication among stakeholders—manufacturers, specifiers, purchasers, owners, contractors and distributors—aiming to ensure sustainability requirements are communicated clearly and effectively in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Speakers: