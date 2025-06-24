Retailers React: Do you view AI as friend or foe?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: Do you view AI as friend or foe for business?
Here are their responses:
“I think [AI] is going to be very friendly for business; it’s hard to find reliable help (front desk and installers) these days, and answering the phones is obviously crucial. AI will be able to answer most questions, schedule appointments and most everything else a person can do 24/7—at least the one I am going to set up will.”
— Don Lovato, CarpetSourceUSA, Albuquerque, N.M.
“I view AI as a friend to flooring retailers. The integration of AI technologies into our operations can lead to remarkable improvements in various aspects of our business. AI can enhance customer service by providing personalized recommendations based on customers’ preferences and purchasing history, thereby elevating the shopping experience. The strategic implementation of AI can empower flooring retailers to optimize their operations and drive business growth. When used thoughtfully AI is a powerful tool that can be a powerful ally.”
— David Chambers, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Omaha, Neb.
“I would say AI is a friend. I am not using it every day, but it helps streamline emails and notes I’ve taken from daily task to organize them in a way that helps save time on the back end. That’s especially true with trying to service 30-40 different projects in a given month.”
— Jared Bradford, Brian’s Flooring & Design, Birmingham, Ala.
“There are so many benefits of AI. I like to use AI to analyze installation instructions. AI is my friend.”
— Phil Meyer, Carpet One Floor & Home, Concord, Calif.
“As in any technology innovation, there are benefits. The good part is AI can save time, money and reduce mistakes. The bad part is AI can be abused, and scammers and crooks will figure out ways to do so. With AI, we will have to take the good with the bad.”
— Bob Gaither, Quality Carpet & Flooring, Akron, Ohio