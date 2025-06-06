Retailers React: What are common traits of top RSAs?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are the common traits of top-performing RSAs?
Here are their responses:
“Someone who is well-known in the community, who has attention to detail and can provide top-notch customer service. It is very important to be detail oriented. If the RSA can think of every detail that might happen and have a plan for it, he/she will make a huge impression on the customer that will last for years and eventually turn into repeat sales.”
— Eric Buehler, CarpetsPlus Colortile of Wyoming, Thayne, Wyo.
“Our top salespeople stand out by consistently being problem-solvers—digging into each customer’s unique concerns and offering smart, tailored solutions. This establishes trust. They’re also proactive thinkers who look beyond the immediate scope, helping clients foresee what additional services they’ll need to complete the full vision of their project.”
— Mindy Lawley, Brian’s Flooring & Design, Birmingham, Ala.
“Top performers are empathetic, listen more than they talk, ask questions, have a positive attitude and consistently follow up. Most have a love for people and a strong work ethic or drive.”
— Typhannie Harker, Carpeting by Mike, Somerset, Wis.
“A positive attitude with a genuine appreciation and desire to help people. Great communication skills, being open minded and an insightful listener. A willingness to put the time in, understanding new products and have a strong commitment to personal development.”
— Pete Rubando, Giant Floor, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
“Empathy, effective communication and a solid understanding of installation are hallmarks of top sales performers. By clearly communicating the process, RSAs reduce customer stress and enhance understanding. Empathy enables RSAs to truly connect with customers.”
— Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World, Bismarck, N.D.