Mannington launches 2024 Values in Action report

Salem, N.J.—For the third year, Mannington Mills has issued its Values in Action report detailing the fifth-generation company’s initiatives to reduce its environment impact and enhance its social responsibility efforts, while building a business that aims to remain adaptable and staying true to its long-held values.

“In 2024, we honed our focus on the future, developing a three-year strategic plan centered on continuous improvement, stability, simplification and the customer experience,” said Zack Zehner, executive chairman of the board. “Last year, I spoke about balancing our family culture with high performance. In 2024, we saw this come to life in ways that truly inspired me. One example is our new partnership with Feeding America. Across our organization, associates embraced the opportunity to give back, meeting our corporate fundraising goal and participating in 15 volunteer events in nine states.”

In 2024, Mannington Mills completed its first double materiality assessment—surveying 543 internal and external stakeholders to understand how they envision the company addressing 23 environmental, social and governance topics. Armed with these insights, the company zeroed in on areas with the most impact on the environmental, social and financial aspects of its business.

As in previous years, Mannington Mills’ Values in Action report is designed around the company’s four self-proclaimed core values of:

Care: The company says it continues to enhance its health and safety initiatives. It reported its lowest total recordable injury and illness—as well as lost time injury—rates in the past 10 years.

Do the right thing: Mannington Mills continued to track its carbon, energy, water and waste intensity, expending data collection to the overall global operation.

Control our own destiny: The company also launched an industry-leading Managed Substances List to communicate transparency and expectations about what substances are appropriate for its products and processes, in efforts to demonstrate its dedication towards advanced sustainable practices.

Work hard, play hard: Associates, board and Campbell family members volunteered 1,000 hours and raised $150,000—which helped to provide at least 1.5 million meals—through Feeding America.

According to the company, these actions build on the commitments outlined by Mannington in 2022 to:

Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Immediately reduce global emissions by offsetting the equivalent of 105% of the cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions of all domestically manufactured commercial flooring products. In 2024, Mannington Commercial offset 136,709 metric tons of CO2e—the equivalent of taking 31,888 cars off the road for one year.

“We didn’t get to be a 110-year-old company without prioritizing sustainability,” said Tom Pendley, president and CEO. “I especially want to thank the thousands of Mannington Mills associates who demonstrate their commitment every day. They show up, work hard and care. Those are our values in action.”