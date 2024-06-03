Mannington Mills publishes 2023 Values in Action report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMannington Mills publishes 2023 Values in Action report

Values in Action Salem, N.J.—Continuing its environmental and social responsibility journey, Mannington Mills issued its second Values in Action report detailing commitments and initiatives aligned around its four core values—Care, Do the Right Thing, Control Our Own Destiny and Work Hard / Play Hard.

“Our commitment to environmental and social responsibility is aligned with these values and our focus on balancing purpose with people,” said Zack Zehner, executive chairman of the board. “Across Mannington Mills, talented people are working together to think about how we can best lessen our environmental impact and better serve our associates, customers, communities and planet. They are balancing our business performance mandate with our commitment to being a values-driven company.”

Since last year’s report:

  • Mannington Mills associates spent 6,765 hours pursuing professional development, policy and safety awareness and other training.
  • The company signed on to the United National Global Compact—demonstrating its commitment to advancing best practices around human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.
  • Mannington became the first corporate sponsor of and first flooring manufacturer to join Build Reuse, an organization dedicated to the recovery and reuse of building materials, plus construction workforce development programs.
  • The company achieved Vantage Vinyl verification for its continuous improvement efforts in resource efficiency, emissions, and health and safety.
  • Mannington formed a new corporate partnership with Feeding America to help those facing hunger through the company’s Working Together to Care for Our Communities campaign that includes financial contributions from associates, the Campbell family and members of the company’s board of directors.
  • Reported year-over-year progress driving down carbon, energy, water and waste intensity, requiring fewer resources to produce our products.

These actions build on the commitments outlined by Mannington in 2022 to:

  • Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
  • Immediately reduce global emissions by offsetting the equivalent of 105% of the cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions of all domestically manufactured commercial flooring products.

“We’ve achieved a great deal over the years, but I like our environmental and social responsibility efforts to a flywheel,” said Tom Pendley, president and CEO. “The more we do—the more we turn the wheel— the more we want to do. As we move forward, we’re also setting exact standards for the raw materials in our products to further protect the environment and those who trust our flooring. And while our safety metrics are already low, we will always prioritize the safety of our associates in every part of the company.”

Previous article
AFT opens new Fort Worth training facility
Next article
Ceramic: Key requirements for a top-quality installation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mohawk transforms Wellspring Living with SolidTech Premier

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk enhanced spaces for living, healing and education on the award-winning home improvement show Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV. The program selected...
Read more
News

Hallmark Floors partners with Diamond W Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Ontario, Canada—Hallmark Floors has appointed Diamond W Flooring as a full line distributor of all Hallmark products, effective immediately. This partnership will enhance accessibility...
Read more
News

Len Andolino forms consulting group

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Len Andolino, a 40-year flooring industry veteran, has re-established Andolino Management Group with a focus on the high-end decorative flooring industry. This move, Andolino...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: SEAL Leadership Academy

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tahABcyB7ag   Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

NTCA launches Tile Design Trends and Installation program

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has launched a new educational course, "Tile Design Trends and Installation - What Every Industry Pro Should...
Read more
News

Versatrim partners with Fittes

FCNews Staff - 0
Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, has announced a partnership with Fittes. This collaboration marks...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X