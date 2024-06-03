Mannington Mills publishes 2023 Values in Action report

Salem, N.J.—Continuing its environmental and social responsibility journey, Mannington Mills issued its second Values in Action report detailing commitments and initiatives aligned around its four core values—Care, Do the Right Thing, Control Our Own Destiny and Work Hard / Play Hard.

“Our commitment to environmental and social responsibility is aligned with these values and our focus on balancing purpose with people,” said Zack Zehner, executive chairman of the board. “Across Mannington Mills, talented people are working together to think about how we can best lessen our environmental impact and better serve our associates, customers, communities and planet. They are balancing our business performance mandate with our commitment to being a values-driven company.”

Since last year’s report:

Mannington Mills associates spent 6,765 hours pursuing professional development, policy and safety awareness and other training.

The company signed on to the United National Global Compact—demonstrating its commitment to advancing best practices around human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.

Mannington became the first corporate sponsor of and first flooring manufacturer to join Build Reuse, an organization dedicated to the recovery and reuse of building materials, plus construction workforce development programs.

The company achieved Vantage Vinyl verification for its continuous improvement efforts in resource efficiency, emissions, and health and safety.

Mannington formed a new corporate partnership with Feeding America to help those facing hunger through the company’s Working Together to Care for Our Communities campaign that includes financial contributions from associates, the Campbell family and members of the company’s board of directors.

Reported year-over-year progress driving down carbon, energy, water and waste intensity, requiring fewer resources to produce our products.

These actions build on the commitments outlined by Mannington in 2022 to:

Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Immediately reduce global emissions by offsetting the equivalent of 105% of the cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions of all domestically manufactured commercial flooring products.

“We’ve achieved a great deal over the years, but I like our environmental and social responsibility efforts to a flywheel,” said Tom Pendley, president and CEO. “The more we do—the more we turn the wheel— the more we want to do. As we move forward, we’re also setting exact standards for the raw materials in our products to further protect the environment and those who trust our flooring. And while our safety metrics are already low, we will always prioritize the safety of our associates in every part of the company.”