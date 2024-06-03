AFT opens new Fort Worth training facility

By FCNews Staff
AFTFort Worth, Texas—Advanced Flooring Technology has announced the opening of a new training facility for floor covering installers here. The 10,000-square-foot space, located in a new industrial facility, is specifically designed and outfitted to conduct classroom, hands-on training and certification for a variety of hard and soft surface flooring installations. This is the second location for AFT, adding to its current Wichita school. A third school is being completed in Rockwall, Texas.

The grand opening of AFT-Ft. Worth is June 7-8 with a two-day pattern carpet class, featuring free prizes and Texas BBQ. Roberts Tools will also be on-hand with tools and demonstrations.

“This training facility will be made available for any floor covering training entity,” said Robert Varden, founder and owner of AFT. “Our goal is to help advance the flooring installation profession, no matter who is teaching.”

AFT was founded in 1988 by Varden, a floor covering installation expert. In 2023, AFT transitioned from being an installation contractor to a training company. In the past 12 months, AFT has trained over 400 installers across the U.S. and Canada—many of whom with CCA Global retailers. Class bookings for AFT training classes extend into 2025.

“We are doing well in reaching new and experienced flooring installers hungry for learning the right way to install carpet or resilient or to improve their skills overall,” Varden added. “There is a lot of work for all of us in elevating the profession of floor installation from every aspect. We are glad to do our part and have our sponsors to thank for that.”

For more information, visit AdvancedFlooringTechnology.com.

