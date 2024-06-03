Virginia Tile showroom now open in Indianapolis

By FCNews Staff
Virginia TileIndianapolis, Ind.—Virginia Tile announced the grand opening of its newest design-forward showroom here. The grand opening highlighted Virginia Tile’s commitment to excellence with its 55,000-square-foot facility, tailored to meet the needs of contractors, designers and trade professionals.

“We are thrilled to introduce our premium tile and stone experience to the Indianapolis area,” said Sean Cilona, director of product and marketing at Virginia Tile Company. “This expansion shows our dedication to delivering superior products and services to our esteemed clientele and we eagerly anticipate becoming an integral part of this dynamic community.”

With designers on hand for personalized consultations, a fully stocked warehouse and a customer-centric pick-up zone equipped with innovative tools and setting materials is meant to ensure a seamless journey—from project conceptualization to installation.

Virginia Tile’s sales organization also participated in a vendor tradeshow prior to its grand opening, where attendees gained firsthand insights into the latest product trends and technology. This served as a testament to Virginia Tile’s commitment to customers by fostering an environment of continual learning and innovation within the team.

