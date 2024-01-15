Virginia Tile promotes Sean Cilona

Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a provider of tile, customer service and installation products, has enhanced its team with the promotion of Sean Cilona to the position of vice president of product and marketing. In addition to this significant milestone, Cilona has been elected to the board of directors of the CTDA (Ceramic Tile Distribution Association). These developments signify the culmination of Sean’s contributions and dedication to the company and his commitment to the business community, the company said.

Since joining Virginia Tile in 2019 as director of product and marketing, Cilona has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and innovative thinking. Playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product offerings and marketing strategies, he has significantly contributed to its growth and success.

Cilona’s promotion to vice president of product and marketing emphasizes his leadership and strategic contributions. In this elevated role, he continues to guide product development and marketing initiatives, fortifying the company’s market position in a competitive industry. Cilona’s experience, insights and commitment to excellence make him a standout member of the executive team, and his promotion reflects a recognition of his impact on the company’s success.

Alongside his recent promotion, Cilona has been elected to the CTDA’s board of directors. In this significant role, he will represent the interests of tile members by engaging with policymakers and regulatory bodies to address industry issues, regulations and concerns.

“Sean’s dedication, exceptional work, and his ability to think outside the box have been invaluable to our company,” said Sunil Palakodati, Virginia Tile’s CEO. “We are confident that he will bring the same passion and innovation to his new position as VP of product and marketing. Additionally, we are proud to see him elected to the CTDA board of directors, where we are certain his leadership will be instrumental in advocacy for our trade community.”