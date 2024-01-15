Virginia Tile promotes Sean Cilona

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsVirginia Tile promotes Sean Cilona

Sean CilonaLivonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a provider of tile, customer service and installation products, has enhanced its team with the promotion of Sean Cilona to the position of vice president of product and marketing. In addition to this significant milestone, Cilona has been elected to the board of directors of the CTDA (Ceramic Tile Distribution Association). These developments signify the culmination of Sean’s contributions and dedication to the company and his commitment to the business community, the company said.

Since joining Virginia Tile in 2019 as director of product and marketing, Cilona has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and innovative thinking. Playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product offerings and marketing strategies, he has significantly contributed to its growth and success.

Cilona’s promotion to vice president of product and marketing emphasizes his leadership and strategic contributions. In this elevated role, he continues to guide product development and marketing initiatives, fortifying the company’s market position in a competitive industry. Cilona’s experience, insights and commitment to excellence make him a standout member of the executive team, and his promotion reflects a recognition of his impact on the company’s success.

Alongside his recent promotion, Cilona has been elected to the CTDA’s board of directors. In this significant role, he will represent the interests of tile members by engaging with policymakers and regulatory bodies to address industry issues, regulations and concerns.

“Sean’s dedication, exceptional work, and his ability to think outside the box have been invaluable to our company,” said Sunil Palakodati, Virginia Tile’s CEO. “We are confident that he will bring the same passion and innovation to his new position as VP of product and marketing. Additionally, we are proud to see him elected to the CTDA board of directors, where we are certain his leadership will be instrumental in advocacy for our trade community.”

Previous article
CCA Global kicks off Connextion 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

CCA Global kicks off Connextion 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Grapevine, Texas—FCNews is in Grapevine, Texas, for the start of conneXtion, CCA Global Partners' annual convention. Despite a temperature of 11 degrees outside and...
Read more
Featured Post

What will be the hottest flooring categories in 2024?

Ken Ryan - 0
It’s that time of year again when flooring retailers make their product selections for the hottest flooring categories—for their customers and for their bottom...
Read more
Installation

CCA Global University exceeds training expectations

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global University kicks off 2024 by exceeding expectations in its new Installation Excellence Program. In 2023, the in-house training arm of CCA...
Read more
News

AHF Products wins 2023 Good Design award

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring for the residential and commercial markets, has won a 2023 Good Design award...
Read more
Featured Post

5 surefire ways to retain talent

FCNews Staff - 0
After 25 years of filling positions, we experience, firsthand, the trends and cycles in hiring weighed against candidate demands and expectations. Astute candidates are...
Read more
News

Daltile showcases new STARE products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched six new product collections into its STARE program, an assortment of special order tile. These new products are being...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X