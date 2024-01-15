CCA Global kicks off Connextion 2024

Grapevine, Texas—FCNews is in Grapevine, Texas, for the start of conneXtion, CCA Global Partners’ annual convention.

Despite a temperature of 11 degrees outside and a fresh snowpack on the ground, the heat was rising inside The Gaylord Texan Resort on Monday where 44 educational sessions were scheduled for day one of the convention.

Nicole Harding, VP of CCA University, and Geoffrey Eichhorn, director of training for CCA University, led a session on tips for preventing fraud in your business (pictured).

“These sessions are tailored to have impact on our members’ business, their teams and their future,” said John Gilbert, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “Our members consistently give us feedback that one of the biggest benefits of attending the annual convention was the depth of knowledge they brought back to their businesses to help them improve and grow.”

Many of the sessions were member-led. Topics included training, hiring, policy, employee retention, installation, leadership and products.

ConneXtion continues through Wednesday.