Retailers React: What do you look for in vendor sales reps?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What qualities/attributes do you look for in vendor sales reps?
Here are their responses:
“We value someone who shows up and is ultra responsive. While I would love for my vendor reps to always be the most knowledgeable about their product and facet of the industry, that is impractical. If they show up and respond to requests, find the answers and follow up quickly, they will have a good opportunity with our business.”
—Mark VanderGiessen, Haight Carpet & Interiors, Woodinville Wash.
“No. 1, we look for reps who are responsive, who answer the phone/email when we call/email. No. 2, reps who pull their drops [discontinued samples] and check on their displays to make sure we have the latest and greatest products showing. No. 3, reps who are knowledgeable about the products they are selling; and No. 4, reps who assist in getting claims resolved when we have an issue.”
— Gary Touchton, Venetian Carpet One Floor & Home, Houston
“It’s always a plus when a rep has a background in the retail flooring business. Deep product knowledge with a willingness to educate staff, strong and reliable communication skills and a personal integrity dedicated to doing what you say you are going to do is what I look for.”
— Peter Rubando, Giant Floor, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
“I think the best vendor reps listen, return phone calls and host regular product knowledge meetings. As a manager I will try to make time for my reps, but the best ones get in front of our RSAs to better understand their needs.”
— Doug Peeples, Myers Flooring, Nashville, Tenn.
“What we look for are those reps who come by on a regular basis, are responsive when we reach out to them and in general are efficient with—and mindful of—our time.”
— Tom Connell, M&M Carpet Showroom, Houston