Mohawk’s Smartstrand sales challenge gets underway

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetMohawk's Smartstrand sales challenge gets underway

smartstrandCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has invited its Edge retail partners to take part in the SmartStrand Sales Challenge, running until Aug. 1, 2025. This unique promotion offers participants the chance to enhance their business with SmartStrand carpet sales and qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Rhinory, a winery and rhino reserve in Texas Hill Country, this October.

“We are excited about the incredible energy the SmartStrand Sales Challenge brings,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface. “With the real-time leaderboard now live on our Mohawk Edge Rewards platform, we expect to see a competitive drive that will motivate everyone to excel and strive for this coveted prize.”

The trip includes an immersive wine tasting and rhino conservation session, the opportunity to meet Blake the Rhino, Mohawk’s two-ton, carpet-testing superstar, and a recognition dinner hosted by Mohawk.

“The leaderboard keeps the competition exciting and transparent,” Silbert added. “Retailers and their retail sales associates can see their ranking and the ranking of their peers, which motivates them to push harder as we get closer to the finish line.”

The SmartStrand Sales Challenge is exclusive to Edge Premier, Select and Preferred retail partners and their teams who participate in claiming orders for the 24/7 promotions for Mohawk, Karastan and Godfrey Hirst Instant Cash. SmartStrand sales must be logged on the Mohawk Edge Rewards platform or the MER app. Seven RSAs and seven retailers from across the country will be selected based on total SmartStrand sales volume.

Previous article
WIFI announces June events lineup

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WIFI announces June events lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI) has announced its lineup of three free events set to take place in June. These upcoming gatherings—both virtual...
Read more
News

Slower spring selling season takes toll on builder confidence

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder confidence fell sharply in May as uncertainty remained constant, stemming from elevated interest rates, tariff concerns, uncertain building material costs and a...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 79th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Nolensville, Tenn.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 79th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring...
Read more
News

Daltile launches new Haddonstone collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched its new Haddonstone collection, designed to offer tranquil visuals of English portland limestone in a porcelain tile format. This made-in-the-USA...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw, NFM partner on second Anso Gallery

Steve Feldman - 0
Kansas City, Kan.—Shaw Floors and Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM)—one of the nation’s largest floor covering retailers—have partnered to launch the second Anso Gallery here....
Read more
Featured Post

Tech: Advancements in hardwood finishes enhance durability

Reginald Tucker - 0
Hardwood flooring suppliers are utilizing technology to enhance the product’s visual appeal and performance through innovations in finishing. It’s all about making an already...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X