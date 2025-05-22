Mohawk’s Smartstrand sales challenge gets underway

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has invited its Edge retail partners to take part in the SmartStrand Sales Challenge, running until Aug. 1, 2025. This unique promotion offers participants the chance to enhance their business with SmartStrand carpet sales and qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Rhinory, a winery and rhino reserve in Texas Hill Country, this October.

“We are excited about the incredible energy the SmartStrand Sales Challenge brings,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface. “With the real-time leaderboard now live on our Mohawk Edge Rewards platform, we expect to see a competitive drive that will motivate everyone to excel and strive for this coveted prize.”

The trip includes an immersive wine tasting and rhino conservation session, the opportunity to meet Blake the Rhino, Mohawk’s two-ton, carpet-testing superstar, and a recognition dinner hosted by Mohawk.

“The leaderboard keeps the competition exciting and transparent,” Silbert added. “Retailers and their retail sales associates can see their ranking and the ranking of their peers, which motivates them to push harder as we get closer to the finish line.”

The SmartStrand Sales Challenge is exclusive to Edge Premier, Select and Preferred retail partners and their teams who participate in claiming orders for the 24/7 promotions for Mohawk, Karastan and Godfrey Hirst Instant Cash. SmartStrand sales must be logged on the Mohawk Edge Rewards platform or the MER app. Seven RSAs and seven retailers from across the country will be selected based on total SmartStrand sales volume.