WIFI announces June events lineup

Dalton—Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI) has announced its lineup of three free events set to take place in June. These upcoming gatherings—both virtual and in-person—offer valuable opportunities for professional development, community building and personal growth, are designed to inspire, empower and connect women throughout the flooring sector.

The upcoming events are as follows:

Virtual Power Hour: Being Present in the Moments of Joy

Wednesday, June 4 at 12 p.m. EDT

Join WIFI for a virtual session featuring Lori Eberenz, head of global PR and storytelling at Yum! Brands. A breast cancer survivor and champion of resilience, Eberenz shares how she discovered the power of joy amid adversity. Through humor and honesty, she will offer practical strategies for cultivating inner strength and building your “joy muscle” during life’s toughest challenges.

Register: womeninflooring.org/power-hour

Coffee & Convo with WIFI at NeoCon

Tuesday, June 10 at 8:30 a.m. CDT

Location: Mannington Commercial Showroom, NeoCon, The Mart, Chicago

Fuel your morning with coffee, conversation and community at NeoCon. WIFI teams up with Mannington Commercial for a networking breakfast, featuring remarks from Whitney Legate, senior vice president of commercial product at Mannington and WIFI board member. Attendees will learn more about WIFI’s expanding suite of free programs—including scholarships, mentorships and career development sessions.

Register: womeninflooring.org/gatherings

Critical Connections: WIFI Roundtable at Alliance Flooring Convention

Tuesday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. MDT

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City

This interactive roundtable at the Alliance Flooring Convention provides a space for women to share insights, challenges, and solutions. Attendees will participate in peer-led discussions focused on navigating business, strengthening influence and building sustainable success. The session is designed to deliver actionable takeaways and deepen industry connections.

Register: womeninflooring.org/gatherings

WIFI invites women from across the flooring industry to participate in these engaging events. Whether joining virtually or attending in person, each session is crafted to offer inspiration, practical knowledge and meaningful networking opportunities.