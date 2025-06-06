Mohawk cited as sustainable ‘brand leader’

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has been named Green Builder Media’s 2025 Sustainable Brand Leader in the flooring category. This prestigious award honors environmentally conscious, forward-thinking organizations that prioritize sustainability.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a Sustainable Brand Leader by Green Builder Media,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface and Builder + Multifamily. “This accolade highlights our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to making a positive environmental impact. We are continuously innovating to provide environmentally friendly flooring solutions that meetthe needs of both our customers and the planet.”

The Sustainable Brand Index, which is data-driven and based on real-world measurements, evaluates brands based on their sustainability perception, consumer trust and industry influence. The Sustainable Brand Index is composed of three key elements:

COGNITION Smart Data Sentiment Score : This metric analyzes audience attitudes, opinions and emotions regarding a brand across social and digital platforms.

: This metric analyzes audience attitudes, opinions and emotions regarding a brand across social and digital platforms. COGNITION Smart Data Mentions: This measures the volume of positive mentions a brand receives compared to its industry peers.

This measures the volume of positive mentions a brand receives compared to its industry peers. 2025 Readers’ Choice Survey: This assesses how building professionals rank each brand in terms of sustainability.

COGNITION Smart Data is Green Builder Media’s market intelligence and data service, whichgenerates insights into behavioral patterns, purchase drivers, sentiment and market-transforming innovations. COGNITION focuses on leading-edge topics like net zero, electrification, healthy homes, renewable energy, resilient building, smart homes, outdoor living and enabling technologies. Market information is transformed into meaningful and actionable business intelligence to enhance business performance.

“In a market where sustainability is not just a trend but a critical component of the purchasing decision, Mohawk has a significant edge,” said Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media’s CEO. “Their innovative flooring products and practices set the industry standard, and their leadership in sustainability efforts showcases their comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship. We are proud to recognize Mohawk as a 2025 Sustainable Brand Leader.”