Mohawk Group announces ‘Believe in Better’ Awards

By FCNews Staff
Mohawk Group believes in better for everything we do, whether that’s design through creativity, innovation, and environmental and social sustainability.

To that end, Mohawk Group is seeking completed interior design projects from any commercial market segment from 2022 to 2025 that creates a well-designed built space that serves people, place and planet with positive impact. The deadline for submissions for the inaugural “Believe in Better” awards is Dec. 31, 2025.

Award Categories are:

  1. Design FWD award:Project that exemplifies leading edge design strategies.
  2. Handprinting award:Project that exemplifies giving back to nature.
  3. Better Together award:Project that exemplifies designing for community.
  4. Galloway Charles award for Creativity and Innovation: Project that exemplifies innovative and creative design solutions.

Entries close Dec. 31, 2025, and winners will be announced in February 2026. For this inaugural year, projects must be completed between 2022 and 2025. For questions, contact marketing@mohawkgroup.com

Requirements for Submission

  1. Project must feature at least one Mohawk Group and/or Durkan/Mohawk Group Hospitality hard or soft surface product.
  2. Minimum (3) high-res images featuring Mohawk Group and/or Durkan/Mohawk Group Hospitality product.
  3. Mohawk Group and/or Durkan/Mohawk Group Hospitality products used need to be identified in each area.
  4. Agree to the Believe in Better Official Rules.

 

Obituary: Ken Sherwood, Abbey Carpet & Floor

