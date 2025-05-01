Obituary: Ken Sherwood, Abbey Carpet & Floor

By FCNews Staff
Obituary: Ken Sherwood, Abbey Carpet & Floor
Ken Sherwood

Ken Sherwood, a flooring industry veteran for over 40 years who served as vice president of franchise development – Western and Rocky Mountain states for Abbey Carpet & Floor, passed away on April 29 after suffering a heart attack, the company announced.

For more than a decade Sherwood was an integral part of Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go, responsible for prospecting and engaging qualified retailers for the purpose of joining either Abbey Carpet & Floor or Floors To Go. “He not only excelled in bringing new members into our community but also nurtured lasting relationships with every one of his existing members,” said Bill Wilson, chief operating officer.

A seasoned veteran of the floor covering industry, Sherwood held leadership positions with prominent suppliers such as Beaulieu and Shaw. “His contributions left a meaningful mark on both our franchise network and the industry at large,” Wilson said. “Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ken was deeply committed to fostering strong connections with members, staff and suppliers. His steadfast support, infectious drive and warm presence will be greatly missed.”

In a condolence note, Abbey CEO/president, sole director and chairman Philip Gutierrez wrote: “Our hearts and thoughts are with the Sherwood family and all who were fortunate to call him a friend.”

