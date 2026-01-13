Obituary: Haig Pedian, Pedian Rug Company

Haig Pedian, Sr., of Barrington Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 7, at the age of 101.

Born on May 29, 1924, in Chicago, Haig was the son of the late Vartan and Araxie (Shahinian) Pedian. He served his country during World War II as a B-17 bomber pilot, flying 36 missions. During his time off, he volunteered to fly missions to India, transporting wounded servicemen back to the United States.

Following the war, Haig joined the family business founded by his father in 1903, the Pedian Rug Company. After his father’s retirement, Haig became president of the company, a role he fulfilled with dedication and integrity until his passing.

A true humanitarian and philanthropist, he served as president of City of Hope and was actively involved with the Ronald McDonald charity. He was a past chairman of AGBU Chicago Chapter for many years and an active member for well over 50 years. He was actively involved with the 1988 Armenian Earthquake Relief Effort and he led fundraising to purchase the current building. Over the last few years, he was at the center often.

An open-minded, caring father who loved life and people, Haig was a man of boundless wisdom, kindness and generosity. He will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Haig is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Agnes; his children, Haig Pedian, Jr. and Laura Pedian; his grandchild, Austinah (Nicholas Giel) Pedian, and her mother, Susan Pedian; and his brother, Ara (Kathrine) Pedian.

In accordance with his wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Haig’s memory may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church or AGBU.