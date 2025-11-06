Obituary: Roger Marcus, flooring industry titan

Princeton, N.J.—Roger Marcus, a titan of the floor covering industry, passed away on Nov. 4 at his home, here, with his two daughters at his bedside. He was 80.

Marcus’ contributions to the floor covering industry spanned nearly six decades. As the long-time leader of American Biltrite, Marcus built upon his family’s legacy with vision, innovation and integrity. Beginning his career in 1967 as a sales representative after graduating from Boston University, Marcus rose to become CEO in 1983. Under his leadership, American Biltrite, and later Congoleum—following their merger in 1992—developed groundbreaking products such as DuraStone, DuraCeramic, Ultima and ArmorGuard, helping the company grow to more than $250 million in business. Marcus served as chairman, president and CEO of Congoleum Corp. from 1993 to 2012.

Marcus also served multiple terms as president of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI), where his leadership and advocacy helped advance the entire resilient flooring category.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Marcus was deeply committed to advancing and supporting the entire flooring community. He joined the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) board of directors in January 1998, serving faithfully for more than 27 years.

In October 2024, Marcus received a lifetime achievement award by the FCIF for his tireless work supporting flooring industry workers battling catastrophic illnesses. The award was presented during a gala held at Gotham Hall in New York City, where hundreds of industry executives gathered to celebrate his achievements, leadership and compassion.

Marcus, who chaired the FCIF’s grant committee for many years, was instrumental in planning the first three FCIF galas, according to Charlie Dilks, FCIF board chair.

“His leadership, generosity and tireless advocacy resulted in a lifetime impact exceeding $1 million in contributions to FCIF, through funds raised at the galas and through corporate support from American Biltrite,” Dilks said. “As we remember Roger, we also reflect on the mission that he championed throughout his service. The Floor Covering Industry Foundation exists to support those in the floor covering industry who experience catastrophic illness, severe disability or other life-altering hardships. Roger believed deeply in this mission and worked tirelessly to ensure that those facing difficult times could receive the compassion and financial assistance they needed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Roger’s family, friends and colleagues. His passing is a tremendous loss to our flooring family, but his legacy of leadership, generosity and care for others will continue to inspire us for years to come.”

Marcus was a lifelong supporter of Greenwood House, which was named for his beloved parents, the late Robert and Natalie Marcus. He was also a devoted supporter of Wounded Warriors and The Jewish Federation.

Marcus is survived by daughters Elissa Marcus Massimo and Julie Marcus, and brother Richard Marcus. He was a devoted grandfather to Miah Downs and Ava Massimo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Floor Covering Industry Foundation in Roger’s memory.