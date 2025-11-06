Emser ramps up web strategy

By FCNews Staff
emserLos Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile has announced the relaunch of its website, Emser.com, as well as the launch of the new luxury brand website, EbyEmser.com, marking an important step in the company’s broader digital transformation.

Both sites, designed for different audiences, including homeowners and trade professionals, create dedicated experiences through an intuitive platform. For contractors, designers, architects and builders, these new sites seamlessly integrate with Emser’s B2B portal (Emser Online), which was launched in July 2025.

“Strengthening our digital foundation and execution ensures that Emser continues to set the standard for leadership in our industry,” said Jim Parello, executive vice president at Emser Tile. “Proper digital infrastructure is essential to managing data. Now with everything tied into our enterprise resource management system, we can offer customers reliable, realtime tools that make doing business easier. It’s a massive upgrade that positions us for what’s ahead.”

This website relaunch emphasizes functionality, content, data accuracy and ease of use. For homeowners, the sites deliver a cleaner interface, enhanced visuals and improved product data. A major leap forward is in sample ordering, which has been expanded to include thousands of products in real-time, with live-updated options.

“Emser has invested in the most advanced, state-of-the-art digital platform to transform customer experience,” said Ann Yoen, chief information officer at Emser Tile. “From customers placing and tracking orders, to homeowners exploring tile options for the first  time, we’ve designed the experience to be intuitive and personalized.”

The most notable upgrade is the fully integrated New Emser Online, giving trade partners 24/7 access to product catalogs, real-time pricing and inventory, online ordering, shipment tracking, secure payments and future exclusive promotions.

Parello added that the website relaunch is just the beginning. “Looking ahead, we’re prepared to pursue more advanced capabilities including in-home and in-office consultation, market driven personalization and AI-driven enhancements. In short, we’re setting ourselves up to compete with the best in digital, across industries.”

