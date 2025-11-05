Shaw Contract Hospitality to unveil Reverie at BDNY 2025

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetShaw Contract Hospitality to unveil Reverie at BDNY 2025

ReverieNew York, N.Y.—Shaw Contract Hospitality will unveil its latest hospitality collection, Reverie, at BDNY 2025, November 9 and 10 at Jacob K. Javits Center here. Offering attendees an early look at a series inspired by nature, Reverie draws from a creative journey through Japan and is a visual and tactile exploration of the natural world, where each design layer captures the movement, color and quiet rhythm of the seasons.

“Reverie was born from a desire to connect art and emotion through material design,” said the Shaw Contract design team in a joint statement. “By exploring the way light moves across water, how seasons shift in tone and texture and how patterns can elicit calm or curiosity, we aimed to design a collection that honors both human experience and the natural world. Reverie invites designers to create spaces that feel timeless, places that breathe and inspire.”

Rooted in the themes of reflection and transformation, Reverie interprets four seasonal moments—Spring Bloom, Summer Lake, Autumn Wind and Winter Storm—through richly layered texture and subtle tonal transitions. Each pattern evokes the serenity and impermanence of nature, translated through Shaw Contract’s advanced patterning capabilities and crafted to deliver both beauty and performance across hospitality and commercial environments.

Available in ColorCraft Pro, Tailor Tuft and Multituft constructions, Reverie allows designers to seamlessly move from large-scale statement pieces to refined, intimate spaces. The collection can be fully customized in color and scale, empowering designers to create immersive environments that reflect their unique project narratives.

Sustainability and craftsmanship are central to Reverie’s story. Each construction within the collection aligns with Shaw Contract’s People Together, Planet Forever™ initiative and is Cradle to Cradle Certified. The line is intentionally engineered to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the performance and luxury expected in high-traffic hospitality spaces.

At BDNY, Shaw Contract Hospitality’s space on the show floor will bring Reverie to life through installation and immersive visuals that highlight its narrative journey. Attendees will experience how the collection balances art and innovation, delivering a versatile foundation for storytelling in hospitality interiors.

“This collection is a reflection of how design can evoke emotion and connection,” added the design team. “Whether it’s the soft blush of spring or the reflective calm of winter, Reverie turns those fleeting natural moments into enduring works of art beneath our feet.”

Experience Reverie at BDNY at the Shaw Contract Hospitality booth, #1719.

Previous article
NAFCD convention kicks off in Chicago

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

NAFCD convention kicks off in Chicago

Reginald Tucker - 0
Chicago—Day one of the 2025 North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors + North American Building Material Distribution Association (NAFCD + NBMDA) kicked off...
Read more
Commercial

Beaulieu International Group to purchase Congoleum Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Trenton, N.J.—Congoleum Flooring, a U.S. manufacturer of resilient flooring products, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for New Congol LLC, a...
Read more
News

RFCI Fall Meeting achieves record attendance

FCNews Staff - 0
Marana, Ariz.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) concluded its 2025 Fall Board of Directors and Associate Member Meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain here,...
Read more
Featured Post

Trucking bankruptcies plague California

FCNews Staff - 0
A wave of bankruptcies among California trucking companies has resulted from a combination of the state’s AB5 law reclassifying independent contractors and a broader...
Read more
Featured Post

Wholesalers tout best-selling lines of ’25

FCNews Staff - 0
While flooring distributors are increasingly relying on private-label brands to differentiate themselves and increase profit margins in a competitive market, they haven’t abandoned the...
Read more
News

Florim USA earns B Corp certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA announced it has officially achieved B Corp Certification, a global standard for companies that balance profit with purpose. “Under the strong leadership...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X