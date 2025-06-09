NeoCon, Design Days 2025 tout innovation

Chicago— NeoCon, the premier event for commercial design, will take place here June 9-11 at the Mart. This year’s theme—“Design Ahead”— will be represented in the show’s thought leadership and professional training, offering attendees access to global powerhouses that address the entire contract design ecosystem. The 56th edition of the show is poised to inspire a more sustainable, innovative and inclusive future.

The show will also be host to a bevy of new product lines for the commercial and residential flooring market. From new VCT iterations to sustainable LVT to color-rich carpet, flooring suppliers are set to wow at year’s event.

Fulton Market will also host its third annual Design Days event, coinciding with NeoCon, where several flooring brands have opened new showrooms or pop-ups to highlight their latest and greatest in commercial design.

Both shows promise exciting innovations with a heavy focus on circularity, inclusivity and sustainability. Product launches promise newness for all commercial sectors—hospitality, healthcare, etc.

Following is our Commercial Product Preview 2025, a sneak peek at some of those new introductions across the two events.

Interface: Dressed Lines

Tailored, crisp, sharp. That’s Dressed Lines—the latest carpet tile collection from Interface. Inspired by post-war modernism, it captures the essence of mid-century modern design. The collection’s six styles feature crisp contrast and dramatic angular patterns, with color combinations ranging from warm neutrals to high-contrast accents.

Dressed Lines offers both 25cm x 1m plank styles and 50cm x 50cm square styles. And with a low-carbon footprint and superior performance benefits, the collection hits the highest marks for innovation, design and climate progress.

Mohawk Group: MultiSensory

MultiSensory from Mohawk Group aims to explore the varying degrees of texture that make us reconnect with our tactile senses and fulfills our aspirations for feeling connected to the touch and feel of nature. This collection offers a breadth of carpet styles that are designed to invite relaxation, provide emotional warmth and contribute to comfort and wellness. These textures are earthy, grounded and ensure tactile interest.

To enhance this sensibility, the collection has an authentically biophilic appearance and feel, combining the natural visual of wool with the high-performance benefits of Mohawk Group’s Heathered Hues solution-dyed Duracolor Tricor fiber.

Crossville: Gemini

Crossville Gemini Porcelain Wall Panels redefines the possibilities of large-format design. These ultra-thin 2mm panels are ideal for creating bold, modern statements in vertical applications. Produced in Italy, Gemini’s production aligns with Crossville’s sustainability values, crafted with natural materials and high recycled content. This collection requires up to 70% less water and energy to produce compared to traditional tiles, and it generates 80% fewer CO2 emissions using hybrid kilns. Its lightweight nature also allows for more efficient transport.

Thanks to digital printing technology, these panels authentically reproduce the intricate textures and color variations of soft, trowelled plaster in seven trending, natural colors and include two decorative panels that portray shadow-like botanical images for a spectacular effect. Suited for high-traffic areas such as hotel lobbies, restaurants and healthcare facilities, Gemini offers superior resilience to stains, moisture and wear, ensuring long-lasting beauty and ease of maintenance. Gemini also features UV-, stain- and frost-resistant properties for both indoor and outdoor vertical surfaces.

AHF Products: VCT

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) from AHF Products—available under the Armstrong Flooring and AHF Contract brands—has been a trusted choice in commercial spaces like schools, retail and Main Street applications for nearly 80 years. Offering over 100 colors, AHF Products is the only domestic VCT manufacturer. Many customers who once used other materials are returning to VCT for its outstanding performance, durability, versatile color palette and cost-effectiveness. AHF Products now offers an extended warranty, covering up to 20 years or up to 30 years when paired with the company’s Strong System, a suite of subfloor preparation products designed for the demands of commercial installations, reinforcing long-term performance and value.

MSI: Neptune Blonde

Neptune Blonde is a 16 x 24 porcelain tile designed to replicate the rugged charm of flagstone. It showcases subtle clefting and a soft matte finish, enhanced by a blend of whites and ivory for a refined, organic feel. Whether creating a striking accent wall, a cozy fireplace surround or a stunning patio floor, this versatile tile delivers the timeless look of stone with the unbeatable durability of porcelain.

Econyl: Bespoke

Econyl Bespoke offers rich nylon yarns tailored for luxurious, exquisitely crafted carpets and rugs—created using more responsible manufacturing practices. Designed to meet the highest standards and performance demands of contract, hospitality and residential spaces. The collection offers a rich variety of textures and finishes inspired by natural materials and backed with the performance and durability of Econyl regenerated nylon 6.

J+J Flooring: Moiré

Moiré is the latest addition to the Kinetex line of advanced textile composite flooring and takes a literal eye-opening approach to pattern dynamics. This style does not have a specific pattern but rather relies on the unpredictability of what aesthetic arises as each tile comes off the plant’s line and the repeat that does happen approximately every eight tiles. With some colors within the line having an accent to accompany the other neutral and solid color tiles, the results are a seamless patchwork look that promotes user curiosity and engagement. With 24 colorways (16 neutrals, four colorful solids and four tiles featuring accent colors), this 24 x 24-inch modular Kinetex tile offers designers plenty of ways to stand out, from brand-identifying color coordination to wayfinding opportunities and more.

Shaw Contract: ColorLink

The ColorLink LVT Collection celebrates the spirit of color. The line is designed for all the spaces where life happens. Pops of color to spark creativity in schools. A subtle backdrop for high-traffic retail. An energizing palette for workplaces. Calming tonal hues for healthcare. Spaces to gather, work, recharge and inspire. With a subtle nod to grasscloth textiles, ColorLink LVT is a modern, abstract, linear design. The 7.75 x 48-inch plank format lets designers play with brights and layer neutrals in a variety of installations.

Tarkett: Resonant Spaces

There’s an invisible flow of positive energy that fills a space when it truly resonates with us. Creativity sparks, focus deepens, spirits lift. The Resonant Spaces collection is designed to support that palpable rhythm—providing the foundation for comfortable interiors and celebrating the invisible threads that tie together people, space and energy. Choose from three patterns (Beneath, Intangible and Subtle Forces) in nine soothing colorways—all available on Tarkett’s fully circular ethos carpet tile backing.

Parador: Modular One

Parador has been setting the standard in high-quality flooring since 1977. As the brand expands into the U.S., it brings with it a legacy of German engineering and a vision for interiors that are as sustainable as they are beautiful. At NeoCon, Parador will introduce its eco-friendly Modular One design—a durable, PVC-free, plasticizer-free, water-resistant flooring. It is touted as almost impossible to distinguish from real wood. In addition to oak decors, it also comes in stone and concrete time formats.

Mannington Commercial: Dapper Dialogue

Inspired by the rich heritage of textiles and classic menswear, Dapper Dialogue weaves together refined patterns like plaids, herringbones and intricate textures, creating a foundation of elegance for the modern workplace. Designed in a versatile neutral color palette, this collection offers four distinct styles that complement and layer seamlessly, much like a well-curated wardrobe. Balancing contemporary trends with enduring sophistication, this collection brings a tailored, polished aesthetic to interior spaces.

Patcraft: Block + Blend

Block + Blend is a parquet-inspired wood visual merging shape and color for unique installations and playful design. The colorline includes 12 colorways in a range of tonal wood visuals, including options with pops of color in blue, green and teal. A PVC-free resilient that is fully recyclable at the end of its long life span, Block + Blend is designed to coordinate within a system of products as part of Patcraft’s ReMaterial platform. Featuring a multi-layer core that can withstand extreme indentation up to 2,500 psi, products are constructed for high-demand, high-traffic areas and backed by an industry-leading 25-year warranty to ensure long-lasting quality and appearance retention.

Milliken: Light + Shadows

Milliken’s new Light + Shadows collection explores depth and dimension through expert layering techniques. Each design captures the organic movement and tactile richness of hand-applied plaster. Subtle variations and intricate surface effects create an interplay of light and shadow, enhancing the natural character of the flooring. The result is a richly textured foundation that balances artistry with modern performance. This tufted, textured loop carpet tile made with Milliken-Certified WearOn Nylon creates a luxurious feel, with every weave encapsulating the long-lasting properties of WellBAC cushion backing.

Bentley: Lost Languages, Love Triangle

Lost Languages is a dialogue across form, material and meaning. There’s the cloudy hush of Clear the Air, where movement feels almost meditative, and the geometry of Love Triangle—structured and sun-washed. Rare Form shifts the story with softened forms. And the chevron pattern of To the Point brings it home—tailored, grounded, precise. Lost Language is available in broadloom and carpet tile.

Manufactured with Bentley Premium Nylon, made from Econyl regenerated fiber, products feature high recycled content and are PVC-, Red List-, PFAS- and anti- microbial-free.