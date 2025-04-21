Flooring Sustainability Summit launches award program

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFlooring Sustainability Summit launches award program

Arlington, Va.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit announce a new initiative celebrating innovation and leadership in sustainable design. The Flooring Sustainability Summit Project Design Award Program honors exceptional projects that demonstrate the critical role flooring plays in creating environmentally responsible and visually compelling spaces.

As the design and construction industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, flooring has become a contributor to healthier indoor environments, energy efficiency and embodied carbon reduction.

“We launched this awards program to spotlight creativity and the role of flooring in sustainable design today,” said Bill Griese, chairman of the Flooring Sustainability Summit. “With growing demands for healthy and climate-conscious projects, flooring is integral to building performance, occupant wellness and environmental impact. This program is our way of celebrating the innovators who are setting new standards of what’s possible.”

About the awards

The Project Design Award Program is open to architects, designers, planners and construction professionals. Eligible projects must have been completed in the United States within the last three years and demonstrate how flooring played a central role in the project’s sustainability strategy. There is no entry fee to participate, and all entries must be received by Monday, May 19.

Submissions will be evaluated in two categories: Residential and Commercial. Judges will consider resource efficiency, innovation, environmental and human health impacts, relevant certifications and overall design excellence. Supporting materials—such as performance data and client testimonials—are strongly encouraged.

Winners will be recognized at the 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place here July 16–17, where their work will be showcased as exemplary models of sustainable design leadership.

Key dates and details

  • Who can enter: Architects, designers, planners and construction professionals
  • Eligibility: Projects must be completed in the U.S. within the past three years.
  • Submission deadline: Monday, May 19, 2025
  • Entry fee: None
  • Award recognition: Winners are entitled to a complimentary registration to the 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit, where they will be recognized at the awards ceremony on day two of the event, July 17, following the Architectural Panel. Winners will also be featured in a post-show press release and on the Flooring Sustainability Summit website.

To learn more and submit your project, visit here.

Previous article
FCITS unveils 2025 training schedule
Next article
Retailers navigate through turbulent tariffs

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here...
Read more
Event Updates

NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver...
Read more
Column

Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

FCNews Columnist - 0
Uncertainty isn’t coming—it’s here. Between the Trump tariffs, stock market jitters and fluctuating material costs, it’s no wonder so many dealers are gripping the...
Read more
Carpet

Flor expands carbon negative rug collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flor, a high-end area rug brand, introduced Terra Nova, its latest carbon negative area rug style that is said to store more carbon than...
Read more
News

Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—In recognition of Earth Day 2025, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainability features of its...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF’s college programs begin to bear fruits

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2022, Will was the very first person to apply for a Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) scholarship. He enrolled in the Basic Floor...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X