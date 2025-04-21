Flooring Sustainability Summit launches award program

Arlington, Va.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit announce a new initiative celebrating innovation and leadership in sustainable design. The Flooring Sustainability Summit Project Design Award Program honors exceptional projects that demonstrate the critical role flooring plays in creating environmentally responsible and visually compelling spaces.

As the design and construction industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, flooring has become a contributor to healthier indoor environments, energy efficiency and embodied carbon reduction.

“We launched this awards program to spotlight creativity and the role of flooring in sustainable design today,” said Bill Griese, chairman of the Flooring Sustainability Summit. “With growing demands for healthy and climate-conscious projects, flooring is integral to building performance, occupant wellness and environmental impact. This program is our way of celebrating the innovators who are setting new standards of what’s possible.”

About the awards

The Project Design Award Program is open to architects, designers, planners and construction professionals. Eligible projects must have been completed in the United States within the last three years and demonstrate how flooring played a central role in the project’s sustainability strategy. There is no entry fee to participate, and all entries must be received by Monday, May 19.

Submissions will be evaluated in two categories: Residential and Commercial. Judges will consider resource efficiency, innovation, environmental and human health impacts, relevant certifications and overall design excellence. Supporting materials—such as performance data and client testimonials—are strongly encouraged.

Winners will be recognized at the 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place here July 16–17, where their work will be showcased as exemplary models of sustainable design leadership.

Key dates and details

Who can enter: Architects, designers, planners and construction professionals

Architects, designers, planners and construction professionals Eligibility: Projects must be completed in the U.S. within the past three years.

Projects must be completed in the U.S. within the past three years. Submission deadline: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Entry fee: None

None Award recognition: Winners are entitled to a complimentary registration to the 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit, where they will be recognized at the awards ceremony on day two of the event, July 17, following the Architectural Panel. Winners will also be featured in a post-show press release and on the Flooring Sustainability Summit website.

To learn more and submit your project, visit here.