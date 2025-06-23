Mills tout the key benefits of soft surface

As anyone who has attended a trade show like Surfaces can attest, walking on carpet—as opposed to hard surface—offers certain benefits, not the least of which is comfort underfoot.

Indeed, comfort, safety and sound insulation are just three of the many attributes that mill executives often tout when discussing soft surface’s advantages.

“Carpet is a textile that brings incredible style and design to any home, offering a level of creativity that hard surfaces—with their wood and stone looks—simply can’t match,” said Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing, soft surface, Mohawk.

For some, carpet has benefits that are not easy to quantify. As Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind, noted: “We believe there is a ‘carpet psychology’ that promotes calmness, reduces sensory stress and encourages relaxation. This can be attributed to noise reduction, which can lower stress and make the home feel more peaceful, and warmth enhancement that contributes to a greater sense of well-being.”

Christine Zampaglione, vice president of marketing for Stanton Design, said one of the major benefits of carpet is its powerful design impact. “Unlike hard surface flooring, carpet offers unlimited potential through pattern, texture and color and performance to set the tone of a room, whether that’s bold and expressive or soft and sophisticated,” she explained. “It can create cohesion in open-concept layouts, frame furniture groupings or add a layer of depth and dimension to otherwise simple interiors.”

Modern carpet provides many tangible benefits as well, including improved stain resistance, durability and pet-friendly options. What’s more, an often-overlooked benefit of carpet, particularly wool carpet, is its positive contribution to indoor air quality. “Wool is a natural, renewable fiber with the unique ability to absorb and retain airborne pollutants, helping to create a healthier home environment,” said Audra Briggs, designer, brand manager, for Bloomsburg Carpet.

Megan Simmons, senior product manager – soft surface, Tarkett Home, said carpet transforms the floor into a foundation where “life happens.” Moreover, it “creates a soft, inviting space for everything from movie nights to playtime with the kids to snuggle time with a pet. Unlike hard surface, carpet encourages people to spend time on the floor—making it not just a design choice—but a lifestyle one.”