Latest offerings extol winning attributes of carpet

Mill executives are bullish on the future of carpet and rugs, due in large part to the bevy of features and benefits that make soft surface attractive to consumers.

Here is a snapshot of some new introductions:

Bloomsburg Carpet

Twill by Silver Creek Carpet, a redefined herringbone woven with 100% wool face yarn, blends timeless design with functional performance. Available in seven colorways and designed to coordinate with sister pattern Chenille, Twill is woven at the Bloomsburg carpet mill in Pennsylvania.

Couristan

Couristan offers a custom rug and wall-to-wall version of its new Equinox, a hand-tufted loop product with a random tip-sheared pile.

Made of 100% New Zealand wool, Equinox is available in seven colors and is offered in a 15-foot width.

DH Floors

Adore is an ultra-luxurious cut pile, designed for both beauty and versatility. It features an elaborate palette of 24 colors—including solids, tonals and flecks—making it suitable for a wide range of spaces and design.

Engineered Floors

Engineered Floors’ PureColor High-Def carpet enhances color by infusing up to 24 distinct hues directly into each fiber during production. This innovative process creates what Engineered Floors calls “color affinity,” allowing the carpet to seamlessly blend and coordinate with various elements in a home’s décor. Beyond its stunning visual depth and clarity, PureColor High-Def offers exceptional durability, proven stain and fade resistance and color that remains vibrant even with harsh cleaning.

Fabrica

Wanderlust is the newest statement pattern from Fabrica. Built with Fabrica’s commitment to quality, this carpet is made to last. Combining high-end fashion with a sophisticated color palette, Wanderlust elevates interiors with style and craftmanship.

Karastan

The Karastan Wool Bespoke style in Faded Blues pairs well with light and mid-tone wood flooring. If Faded Blues isn’t your color, Bespoke offers five additional colors, each designed to help users create a personalized and inviting space.

Masland

Purebred is a striking, durable and easy-to-clean carpet. Made from EnVisionSD Pet Solutions nylon, it’s built to withstand the toughest wear and tear. With crisp color options and a versatile pattern, Purebred is designed to transform any space with style and practicality.

Phenix

Phenix’s Relic is a standout example of how carpet can be both visually striking and performance driven. Featuring SureSoftSDN solution-dyed nylon and protected with Microban antimicrobial technology, Relic offers long-lasting resistance to stains, odors and bacteria—all while delivering exceptional softness underfoot. Its sophisticated patterning and tonal depth make it an ideal choice for homeowners who want style without sacrificing durability.

Shaw

Blended Touch I and II, part of the Pet Perfect Plus collection, is a 100% Anso high-performance solution-dyed PET. Blended Touch is created with delustered yarns and perfectly blended color to make this one of the most sophisticated multi-colored products in the market, according to Shaw.

Southwind

Pure Luxury II is an 80-ounce product made in a multicolor textured cut pile with 100% continuous solution-dyed filament So Soft PET.

Warranties include lifetime limited stain resistance, lifetime limited soil resistance and 25 years for limited abrasive wear, texture retention, fade resistance and pet urine stain resistance. It is available in eight colors.

Stanton

Stanton’s new introduction, Fort William, is a masterfully crafted wool that makes this specialty plaid truly outstanding. Fort William is known for its thick, robust feel and ability to transform spaces with a sense of refined heritage.

Tarkett Home

A new offering under Tarkett’s Cloud 9 solution-dyed fiber offering is Vibe, which uses space dye to allow for more color. Whether it’s muddy paw prints or the occasional accident, Cloud 9 resists staining and fading, keeping the carpet looking new, the company said. Tarkett Home offers a limited lifetime warranty that covers household pet stains.