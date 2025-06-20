USA Flooring hosts grand opening in Raleigh

By FCNews Staff
Raleigh, N.C.—USA Flooring, a valued Mohawk partner and member of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), hosted the grand opening of its sixth location here.

USA Flooring has dedicated more than half its 7,000-square-foot showroom in its new location to Mohawk-owned brands. Many members of the Mohawk executive team were on hand to celebrate.

Fred Black, vice president of opersations, USA Flooring, Jeff Meadows, president of Mohawk Residential; and Kris Lloyd president and owner of USA Flooring.

