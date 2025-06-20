Crosby Hall of Louisville Tile recognized as Rising Star

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced that its chief administrative officer Crosby Hall has been awarded by Louisville Business First in the 2025 Family Business Awards in the Rising Star/Next Gen category. The Family Business Awards are meant to honor the families and companies that make up Louisville’s local business community.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many respected family businesses,” Hall said. “It’s a privilege to help lead Louisville Tile forward and to contribute to Louisville’s thriving network of family‑owned companies.”

The recognition of Crosby Hall is said to stem from her demonstrated commitment to growing Louisville Tile by maintaining the family’s legacy as the cultural cornerstone of the company—developing its people and driving strategic growth through strong branding and unique product offering. She is also said to have shown meaningful engagement in the tile community through her leadership roles with the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association and advocacy for women in the flooring industry.

“Crosby’s leadership shines within the Louisville Tile family, our community and the wider tile industry,” said Dub Newell, CEO of Louisville Tile. “The idea that everyone is family is central to Louisville Tile’s core values and Crosby’s leadership and dedication perfectly embody this. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and this fitting recognition.”