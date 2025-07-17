Beauflor taps solar energy for manufacturing

Cartersville, Ga.—Beauflor USA, an industry leader in flooring manufacturing, is now supporting its operations in Georgia with solar power. Beauflor recently energized Metro Atlanta’s largest solar power system by capacity, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability efforts.

“This solar installation represents our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices while also making sound business decisions,” said Emile Coopman, continuous improvement manager. “By partnering with Cherry Street Energy, we’re reducing our environmental footprint and stabilizing our long-term energy costs, which benefits both our customers and the planet. The system is built with plans for future expansion. This is the first step toward more renewable energy.”

The system boasts an impressive 1,040 kW capacity, surpassing the previous record-holder’s 1,034 kW system. Cherry Street’s installation will produce enough electricity annually to power over 100 homes or 77 million mobile devices. Each year, it will account for approximately 10 percent of Beauflor’s energy usage and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 920 metric tons, equivalent to 923 acres of forestland absorbing carbon.

“As Georgia’s manufacturers ramp up production amid rising costs for grid energy, sophisticated operators seek ways to quickly and sustainably address their energy needs,” said Cherry Street CEO, Michael Chanin. “Our core customer group seeks near term solutions to control costs from increasing electricity demand. Cherry Street’s solution—onsite solar with no capital expense—delivers just that: reliable, affordable electricity. Simple as sunshine.”

Under a 30-year solar energy procurement agreement, Cherry Street invested $1.8 million to build the system while assuming all construction and maintenance costs. The system, with nearly 2,000 solar panels, took less than four months to complete. Beauflor purchases the generated electricity directly from Cherry Street, allowing the manufacturer to realize immediate energy savings without capital expenditure.

“This system demonstrates how far solar technology has come and why Cherry Street leads in its incorporation,” Chanin noted. “The previous record-holder for metro-Atlanta’s largest rooftop solar required over 4,000 panels. We’re using less than 2,000 to reliably generate even more power.”