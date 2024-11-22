Mohawk Group opens new showroom in Chicago

Chicago—Mohawk Group announced the grand opening of its new Chicago showroom in the flourishing Fulton Market Design District. The spacious, dynamic environment is a place for designers and architects to tap into their creativity and explore Mohawk Group’s extensive range of flooring solutions. Mohawk Group’s newest showroom marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service for clients across the country.

Mohawk Group’s 10,000-square-foot showroom is located at 811 W. Fulton Market, joining a burgeoning community of leading commercial interior design brands. The company said it is excited to serve the Chicago design community year-round and looks forward to participating in Fulton Market Design Days in June 2025.

A hub for the design community

Mohawk Group’s new showroom is designed to serve as a hub for inspiration, education and collaboration, fostering connections between designers, architects and industry professionals. The new showroom features a range of engaging experiences, including:

Personal studio: A cutting-edge space for experimentation and design exploration, equipped with the latest design technology and tools.

Hospitality zone: A welcoming space for events, meetings, entertainment and relaxation, featuring a glam room.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the vibrant Fulton Market community,” said Jackie Dettmar, vice president of marketing, design and product development at Mohawk Group. “This new showroom will provide our clients with an unparalleled design experience and allow us to connect with the local design community on a deeper level.”

Mohawk Group said its commitment to innovation, sustainability and design excellence is evident in every aspect of the new showroom. The space embodies the company’s “Believe In Better” philosophy, inspiring designers and architects to create spaces that are not only beautiful but also sustainable and functional. By providing a platform for creativity and collaboration, Mohawk Group is empowering the design community to build a better future.