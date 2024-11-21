Daltile’s Indoterra wins best of BDNY award

By FCNews Staff
IndoterraDallas, Texas—Daltile’s Indoterra collection has been named the winner of the prestigious Best of BDNY Product Design Award in the Health and Wellness category. This annual product competition recognizes manufacturers who demonstrate functionality, aesthetic and innovation in their products.

“Daltile is so honored to receive this important award recognizing our Indoterra porcelain tile collection,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “In addition to the many tangible health and wellness benefits of our tile, Indoterra was also envisioned to serve as a multi-faceted design element for spaces, intentionally creating a soothing place where one can enjoy a calm, relaxing atmosphere. The overarching ‘designing for wellbeing’ trend is very popular in the world of interior design and critical as a tool to achieve peaceful spaces of escape where we can rejuvenate amidst the pressures of a fast-paced and overly digitized world.”

Indoterra

Indoterra is a collection that was intended to curate a calm atmosphere since its inception, featuring natural colorways.

“Aesthetically, Indoterra lends an authenticity and peacefulness to a space through its earthy inspired palette, desert touch surface and crafted imperfection,” Grilli said. “When envisioning Indoterra, we wanted to create a soft and uniform clay visual reminiscent of the terracotta touch and feel with gentle movement and a barely-there texture. We started with a color palette that was inspired by earthy elements including muted warm and cooler neutrals, enriched by a terracotta and a deep moody volcanic-themed tone.”

The collection includes a 2 x 9 brick that is meant to be reminiscent of handcrafting as well as a circular shape mosaic. Larger sizes and uniform looks are offered in an effort to create a seamless and calming environment. A textured 12 x 24 woven tile is also another element of the collection.

According to the company, these features working together create a harmonious product collection that is also suitable for Quiet Luxury and MinimaLuxe spaces as well as in industrial and utilitarian designs.

Interior and exterior use

“The comforting clay look of Indoterra can fit any kind of space, interior or exterior, thanks to the inclusion of its patented StepWise Technology,” Grilli said. “StepWise provides 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile, making Indoterra perfect for indoor or outdoor use—or flowing between the two for the continuous design which is so popular in both home and commercial spaces. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, exterior and shower floor applications. Indoterra is proudly made in the USA.”

